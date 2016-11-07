Group Training Session to Use Muscle Against Breast Cancer

Prevail Conditioning to host Fundraiser for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Campaign

Every one of us can do one thing to help end breast cancer. Prevail Conditioning Performance Center, Santa Barbara’s only Multidisciplinary Sports Performance Center, invites the community to attend a fundraising event in its efforts with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Campaign.

A 1-hour group training session led by Peter Blumert, Elite strength coach and performance director, starts at at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Participants will navigate through fun and challenging Strength and Conditioning Events and Courses.

Prizes will be given that have been donated by various businesses of our community. Participants can donate $20 to train and enjoy some ice cream (donated by McConnell’s of State Street) or just donate and enjoy cheering on the participants. Prevail Conditioning is at 417 Santa Barbara St. Suite B1-3.

Prevail Conditioning’s connection with the Making Strides Campaign is one of the ways we have chosen to help others in our community.

— Dennis Lopez for Prevail Conditioning Performance Center.