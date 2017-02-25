Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Groups Benefitting Local Tourism Receive Chamber Grants

By Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau | February 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB) has announced recipients for the first of two grants cycles in the 2017 calendar year. Nearly $30,000 was recently awarded to eight local nonprofit organizations that submitted applications.

“Our Special Projects Grant sponsorship program is funded by the VCB in order to support events, projects and attractions that generate overnight stays in local hotels and strengthen our economy,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau.

“We strategically support a diverse suite of events in order to tap different markets and groups. This includes reaching out to meeting planners and sporting event hosts to grow the number of gatherings in the Santa Maria Valley,” she said.
 
Harrison said the grants program allows organizations planning events to apply for marketing assistance in order to reach target visitor markets.

Key travel and tour markets for the Santa Maria Valley include the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Bakersfield and Kern County, Nevada and Washington state. The VCB also offers complimentary services for event planners, including free welcome bags for attendees.  
 
Recipients for the first cycle of grants in 2017 are:
 
Elks Recreation, Inc., in support of the Santa Maria Elk’s Rodeo held in June
Elks Lodge, in support of the Elks Rodeo Parade held in June
West Coast Kustoms Car Club, in support of its West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show and City Cruise held in May
Santa Maria Bent Axles Street Rods, Inc., in support of its Bent Axles Car Show held in July
Santa Maria Fairpark, in support of its Strawberry Festival held in April and the Santa Barbara County Fair held in July
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, in support of the Tour & Taste of the Valley event
Pickups Limited, in support of its F-100 North-South Run auto show held in August
Pacific Conservatory Theatre, in support of its year-round community performances

“The success of these events truly builds on our area’s recognition and economic well-being. We are pleased to offer our support and collaborate on getting the word out,” Harrison said.

For more information, visit www.santamariavalley.com or call the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-331-3779.

— Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 