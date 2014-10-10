Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Groups Sue Bureau of Reclamation Regarding Steelhead Trout Deaths in Hilton Creek

Lawsuit filed by the Environmental Defense Center and CalTrout alleges that repeated pump equipment failures violated Endangered Species Act

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | October 10, 2014 | 6:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara's Environmental Defense Center and CalTrout came through on their threat and filed a lawsuit related to the steelhead trout deaths in Hilton Creek.

The creek is a habitat for the federally-endangered species of Southern California steelhead, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is responsible for the pumping system that keeps water flowing past Lake Cachuma’s Bradbury Dam into the creekbed.

The groups filed a lawsuit on Monday, according to the EDC.

In the complaint, the groups allege the Bureau of Reclamation violated the Endangered Species Act with the repeated pump equipment failures that caused the deaths of at least 393 fish.

Despite the recurring fish kills, the bureau has failed to make necessary permanent repairs to the existing pumps and backup systems,” they wrote in a statement this week. “By allowing these deaths to occur, the bureau has placed the Santa Ynez River’s tenuous steelhead run — and the entire species — at an increased risk of extinction, and has violated federal law mandating the species’ protection and restoration.”

They hope filing the lawsuit will “encourage the bureau to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible.”

Bureau staff were on site to fix the pumping system in June and ordered water trucks to make 12 deliveries a day to get enough water to the fishery, according to the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board.

New pumps were installed, and those pumps have been running without any problems since early June, said Louis Moore with public affairs for the Bureau of Reclamation.

“They’ve even taken a further step to construct a new emergency backup system which is in progress, it’s something we’re looking to do in the long term in event of problems,” he said.

His department hadn’t received notice of the lawsuit being filed as of Friday.

“Right now everything is flowing along,” he said. 

The Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board recently sent a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation dealing with the water releases for fish.

Board members want clarity on when water levels in Lake Cachuma are so low that a reduced amount of water for fish would go into effect.

At that Sept. 22 meeting, COMB fisheries division manager Tim Robinson said the back-up pumping system for Hilton Creek had 90 days to get working but wasn’t sure if work had started.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 