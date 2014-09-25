Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Animal-Rescue Groups, Residents Urge Guadalupe to Adopt Spay-Neuter Ordinance

The City Council votes 4-0 to OK the first reading of proposed rules to stem the number of unwanted cats and dogs; final approval is expected Oct. 14

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 25, 2014 | 6:06 p.m.

Representatives of animal-rescue groups from throughout Santa Barbara County joined with local residents Tuesday night to urge the Guadalupe City Council to adopt a law aimed at putting a leash on the overpopulation of cats and dogs.

After hearing from more than a dozen speakers in favor of the Responsible Pet Owner Ordinance, the City Council approved the first reading of the proposed law, prompting applause from the audience.

A second reading is scheduled for Oct. 14, and the rules would take effect 30 days later.

“It’s important to state it does not require mandatory spaying and neutering of pets,” City Administrator Andrew Carter said. “What it does require is if someone wants to not have their pet neutered, to leave open the possibility of allowing their pets to breed, that they need to get a veterinary certificate.

"Basically, the intent there is the breeding pet is getting the proper veterinary care.”

That pet owner would take the veterinary certificate from Santa Barbara County Animal Services — Guadalupe contracts with the county for animal-control services — to obtain a dog license and pay a higher fee for keeping an unaltered canine.

Additionally, unaltered cats would need a veterinary certificate and to obtain a license. The higher fee is meant to cover some of the costs for unwanted pets filling local shelters, Carter said. 

In 2010, the county adopted its responsible pet owner law crafted by a task force. Other local cities also adopted the rules but Guadalupe and Santa Maria chose to take no action, Carter said.

Lompoc didn’t adopt the county law since it has a stricter rules. 

Areas that didn’t adopt the ordinance are seeing a higher percentage of pets at the shelters. While Santa Maria and Guadalupe make up 26 percent of the human population, the area has 36 percent of the population of pets at the animal shelter, according to Carter.

Lisa Kenyon, who lives between Santa Barbara and Goleta, said she has waited for more than two years to come to Guadalupe to speak in favor of the law, saying the city is a key part of reducing the number of unwanted pets.

A cat awaits adoption at the Santa Maria Humane Society. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“This is an uncomplicated, elegant, innovative, easy-to-understand, easy-to-comply with and easy-to-administer ordinance,” Kenyon said. 

Kenyon and Linda Greco, president of the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, were part of the 11-member task force to create the county ordinance for unincorporated areas. In addition to Santa Maria, Carpinteria also didn’t adopt a similar ordinance.

In coming up with the county ordinance, task force members listened to many perspectives, Greco said, with one common thread being that something needed to be done to reduce the number of unwanted cats and dogs without punishing responsible pet owners.

In 2009-10, the three county shelters — Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara — accepted 9,236 animals, with more than half of those seen at the Santa Maria shelter, Greco said. Santa Barbara received 2,776 animals and Lompoc saw 1,728.

Five years after the law was passed, the three shelters had an intake of 6,868 animals, Greco added. Santa Maria’s shelter still accounted for more than half the animals taken in by the county while Santa Barbara received 2,367 and Lompoc 1,299.

“As you can see, these numbers have decreased significantly overall in the past five years,” Greco said. “However, the imbalance in the Santa Maria shelter continues. This is concerning only because of the high intake numbers, but the Santa Maria county shelter also has the lowest number of redemption rates, lowest adoption rates, highest euthanasia rates and highest incidents of cruelty.”

Mark Poudrier, a Pacheco Street resident in Guadalupe, volunteers for Catalyst for Cats, a nonprofit organization that traps feral cats, sterilizes them and then returns the felines to their colony. 

“We maintain what is now a stable, feral, unwanted cat colony,” he said.

When he and his wife moved to the neighborhood, they discovered several cats there and set traps. The first year in 2010, they handled 13 cats, then 17 in 2011 and 16 in 2012.

Early on, many of the cats trapped and treated were kittens, but they’re now seeing only a few young cats 

In 2013, they trapped three cats while they’ve treated five so far this year.

“Please pass this ordinance,” he said. “It’s a mindset.”

Randy Fairbrother, who started Santa Barbara-based Catalyst for Cats in 1990, said feral cat colonies typically come from abandoned cats that have kittens and remain wild. 

Driving around Guadalupe, Fairbrother said, she sees dogs “all over,” including nursing canine moms.

“This is an enormous problem for everybody,” she said. “This is not mandatory. It will simply encourage people to spay and neuter their cats. We will have a better community. We will have happier animals, and we will have happier people.”

Jill Anderson from Shadow’s Fund, a Lompoc-based rescue group for pit bulls, senior dogs and other animals, with volunteers working seven days a week, implored the council to adopt the ordinance.

“It is a simple matter of supply and demand. With a northern Santa Barbara County shelter that has nearly a 30-percent euthanasia rate, there is clearly no demand,” Anderson said.

Jill Tucker from the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society noted her organization offers low-cost spay and neutering services. Now in a new facility on West Stowell Road, the organization is providing 270 surgeries a month, she added.

“I want to let the citizens of Guadalupe know that we are here as a resource to provide spay-neuter services,” Tucker said. “It is our intention to make sure spay-neuter services are accessible and affordable for everyone who needs them.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 