Grover Beach Man Dead After Oceano Dunes Accident

A 52-year-old Grover Beach man died in an accident at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area at sunset Sunday.

District Superintendent Brent Marshall said the victim, identified Tuesday as Bryon Tatum, was struck by a northbound vehicle in the camping area at 5:30 p.m.

The victim had stopped his vehicle on the hard sand of the flat beach and walked to the rear to remove a tall flag used for safety purposes to help increase visibility in the dunes, Marshalll said.

Another driver, whose name wasn’t released but reportedly also is a local resident, struck the victim, who was declared dead at the scene despite first aid measures administered at the site by State Parks rangers and San Luis Ambulance crew members.

Marshall said there is no indication at this time that speed or alcohol was involved in the incident.

