Grover Beach Man Suspected of Carjacking Arrested in Orcutt After Pursuit

A Grover Beach man was arrested in Orcutt on Thursday for allegedly forcing a driver out of a parked car in Oceano, and then leading police on a chase, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Samuel Nicholas Carlos Giovanni, 30, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and a probation violation near the intersection of Stillwell Road and Ashbrook Lane in Orcutt.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, on suspicion of carjacking and violating terms of his probation, according to public records.

Officers were called at 7:53 a.m. to the 600 block of Five Cities Drive in Oceano, where they were told that a man allegedly opened the unlocked passenger door of a parked car and forced the driver out, police said. No weapons were reportedly used.

The suspect drove away and onto southbound Highway 101, police said.

After sending out a description of the vehicle, CHP officers located the vehicle on Highway 101 near Betteravia Road, police said.

Giovanni refused to pull over and led officers on a short pursuit, police said, but authorities called off the chase due to public safety concerns.

A short time later, Giovanni and the car were found in Orcutt, where he was taken into custody.

The vehicle was returned to the owner, police said.

Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Monica Vaughan is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at [email protected]