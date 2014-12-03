Grover Cleveland Stewart of Santa Barbara, 1917-2014

Posted on December 3, 2014 | 9:25 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Grover Cleveland Stewart, 97, passed away Thursday, Nov. 27, 2014, at his residence in Santa Barbara.

Grover was born Aug. 12, 1917, in New Orleans, La.

He served as a technical sergeant in the Army during World War II from 1941 to 1945 in the 350th Field Artillery Battalion and received the ATO medal and EAMETO medal. He worked for 33 years as a deputy commander for the West Coast military mail system, stationed in San Francisco.

Grover loved to golf, ski and was an amazing cook. Above all, he will be remembered as an extremely compassionate, kind and giving person, one of nature’s true gentlemen.

He is survived by his wife, Doni McMullen Stewart; his son, Alton Stewart, and daughter-in-law, Charlene Stewart, of Boulder Colo.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4 at Welch-Ryce-Haider's downtown chapel, 15 E. Sola St. A family burial will be held in Hayward, Calif.

