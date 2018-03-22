Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:06 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Grow Your Knowledge About Austin English Roses

By Linda Buzzell for Santa Barbara Rose Society | February 14, 2018 | 2:35 p.m.
Carding Mill rose by David Austin Roses, US. Click to view larger
Carding Mill rose by David Austin Roses, US. (Suzanne Horn)

The Santa Barbara Rose Society will present David Austin's English Roses for California Gardens with Suzanne Horn, master rosarian, 7-9 p.m., Thursday, March 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara.

Community members are invited to socialize at 7 p.m., view the Little Rose Show at 7:15 p.m., and enjoy free refreshments before the program begins at 7:30 p.m. The event is free.

English roses are the most popular of the modern shrub roses, and were introduced to American gardens by British hybridizer David Austin, the Rose Society said.

Horn said she loves the romantic, old-style roses. Her talk will cover the history of David Austin Roses and what makes them romantic, as well as the family lines of these roses, varied forms and growth habits, shade tolerance, fragrance, growing tips, and their varied uses in the garden.

She will share information and photos about her favorites among the English Roses for display in the garden, on the show table, and as cut flowers for the home.
 
For those attending, if any roses are blooming in your garden, the Rose Society suggests bringing in a few for the Little Rose Show table, plus any potted roses you'd like to share.
 
— Linda Buzzell for Santa Barbara Rose Society.

 
