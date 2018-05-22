Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Career Skills Institute Gives Green Gardener Students Cutting Edge Expertise

Classes offered in English and Spanish

Recent Green Gardener classes graduated May 7 and 16. Click to view larger
Recent Green Gardener classes graduated May 7 and 16. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | May 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

SBCC Career Skills Institute has announced that members of the latest class of students in the Green Gardener program have earned their certifications and have demonstrated skills in the landscaping field, opening them to new opportunities.

Two sections of tuition-free the Green Gardener class are offered each semester; one session is offered bilingually and the other in English. The program covers environmentally responsible, resource efficient, and pollution prevention landscape maintenance practices.

Green gardeners complete 15 class sessions, which include hands-on projects, and the graduates benefit by being featured on the county of Santa Barbara’s Waterwise list of certified Green Gardeners, available online.

“Our Green Gardener program and certification gives local landscapers a great opportunity to learn new techniques in dealing with our current problems, like drought, as well as the least toxic methods of dealing with pests and diseases,” said Oscar Carmona, SBCC Career Skills Institute Green Gardener instructor.

The Green Gardener Program is open to everyone from homeowners looking to spruce up their yards to professional landscapers wanting to learn about the most up-to-date technology advances and become more desirable employees.

As a majority of students speak English as second language, Gutierrez said the class also helps improve a student's ability to communicate with clients.

Graduating students celebrated during ceremonies May 7 and 16 at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road. 

The next Green Gardener Module 1 class begins this month at the Wake Center with the bilingual class (CRN 21007), held 4-8:10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays May 21-June 6 (no class May 28).

The English language class (CRN 20985), will be 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays May 22-June 7.

The two-week Module 2 classes required for certification will follow in June. This summer, the certification can be earned in six weeks, rather than the usual 16 weeks. Career Skills Institute will offer the certification classes again this fall.

Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or learn more by calling 683-8282.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 