Career Skills Institute Gives Green Gardener Students Cutting Edge Expertise

SBCC Career Skills Institute has announced that members of the latest class of students in the Green Gardener program have earned their certifications and have demonstrated skills in the landscaping field, opening them to new opportunities.

Two sections of tuition-free the Green Gardener class are offered each semester; one session is offered bilingually and the other in English. The program covers environmentally responsible, resource efficient, and pollution prevention landscape maintenance practices.

Green gardeners complete 15 class sessions, which include hands-on projects, and the graduates benefit by being featured on the county of Santa Barbara’s Waterwise list of certified Green Gardeners, available online.

“Our Green Gardener program and certification gives local landscapers a great opportunity to learn new techniques in dealing with our current problems, like drought, as well as the least toxic methods of dealing with pests and diseases,” said Oscar Carmona, SBCC Career Skills Institute Green Gardener instructor.

The Green Gardener Program is open to everyone from homeowners looking to spruce up their yards to professional landscapers wanting to learn about the most up-to-date technology advances and become more desirable employees.

As a majority of students speak English as second language, Gutierrez said the class also helps improve a student's ability to communicate with clients.

Graduating students celebrated during ceremonies May 7 and 16 at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

The next Green Gardener Module 1 class begins this month at the Wake Center with the bilingual class (CRN 21007), held 4-8:10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays May 21-June 6 (no class May 28).

The English language class (CRN 20985), will be 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays May 22-June 7.

The two-week Module 2 classes required for certification will follow in June. This summer, the certification can be earned in six weeks, rather than the usual 16 weeks. Career Skills Institute will offer the certification classes again this fall.

Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or learn more by calling 683-8282.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.