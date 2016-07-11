Growing Nonprofit Santa Barbara Village Seeks New Volunteers to Help Local Seniors

Nonprofit Santa Barbara Village, which helps local seniors stay independent and engaged as they age-in-place, is growing and needs more volunteers.

Want to make a huge difference in a senior’s life? If so, Village needs you.

“No matter how often or in what ways people wish to help, we can place new volunteers!” says Dan Wozniak, executive director of Santa Barbara Village. “Often the tasks are simple — changing a light bulb, shopping for groceries, giving caregivers respite, providing rides to appointments — but have much deeper value by giving our members quality time with someone who is engaged.”

Imagine wanting to stay independent as you age but having to give up your driver’s license. How would you get around without overburdening friends and family?

What if the difference between staying in your home versus moving into a facility was simply getting a helping hand with the daily living tasks younger people can take for granted?

What if by offering a helping hand you could help someone stay in their own home?

Santa Barbara Village is seeking volunteers to help our members in their homes, give them rides or to help staff in our office.

Village volunteers are well-respected and trusted: the organization performs background checks, checks references and trains its volunteers so they provide the greatest benefit.

People interested in becoming a volunteer or in finding out more should attend the volunteer recruit event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2016, at the Union Bank located at 15 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Light fare and refreshments will be provided during the meeting, which will go over the volunteer program and vetting procedures. Prospective volunteers will be invited to sign up if it is a fit.

Prospective volunteers should bring their identification. Additionally, they should be willing to submit to a Live Scan background check and references check, and for those wishing to give volunteer rides have a clear DMV driving record, proof of auto insurance and a reliable car.

To RSVP (or schedule meeting on another day), contact Hugo Luna, Santa Barbara Village’s member and volunteer coordinator, at [email protected] or 805.729.5038.

— Dan Wozniak is the executive director of Santa Barbara Village.