Business

Santa Barbara Reports Continued Growth in Sales Tax, Transient Occupancy Tax

By Julie Nemes for the City of Santa Barbara | April 3, 2015 | 5:20 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara received nearly $5.6 million in sales tax during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2014, which is 2.5 percent higher than the same quarter last year.

Since sales tax is received quarterly from the state, one quarter in arrears, the city receives the second-quarter results for each fiscal year in March, which also marks the second sales tax payment for fiscal year 2015.

More than $11.1 million in sales taxes have been received to date for fiscal year 2015, representing overall growth of 4.7 percent.

The sales tax budget for fiscal year 2015 is $21,317,400. Sales tax results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2015 will be available in June.

Click here for additional information on recent sales tax results.

Transient Occupancy Tax Up 6.7% in February

Santa Barbara lodging establishments collected and remitted $1.12 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) during the month of February, which is 6.7 percent higher than February of last year.

More than $12.2 million in TOT has been collected through February. Year-to-date collections are 12.4 percent ahead of last year. The adopted budget is $17,641,400.

Click here for additional information on TOT.

— Julie Nemes is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

