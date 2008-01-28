Grubb to Lead Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce

Reneé Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties Realtors, has been elected chairwoman of the board of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.{mosimage}

“I am excited and honored to serve as the 2008 chair of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce," Grubb said. "I plan to focus on giving extra attention to new members and new businesses.

"I also hope to encourage all of us to be advocates for incorporating ‘green’ awareness in our workplaces as well as our homes. I believe that the strong leadership that is represented by the board can be a positive force in setting the tone for our community.”

Village Properties, which Grubb founded with Ed Edick in 1996, has offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. She has been selling real estate in Santa Barbara since 1983.

Grubb is a leading advocate of “The Village Properties Teacher’s Fund,” which was launched in 2002 and to date has funded 1,089 classrooms and contributed $450,000 to community classrooms.

She serves as a director of the California Association of Realtors and was president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in 1995. She is a board member of the Montecito Union Education Foundation and past chairwoman of the American Heart Association Heart Walk.