GSAC Men, Women Teams Dominate GSAC Track & Field

Track & Field

Westmont Track and Field continued its dominance of Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field by winning both the men's and women's GSAC Championships. For the men, it was their sixth title in a row. The women have now won the conference crown three of the last four years. (2015, 2017, 2018).

Westmont's women's team racked up 354 points in the victory. Arizona Christian took second with 144 points and The Master's claimed third place with 85 points.

On the men's side, Westmont tallied 281 points to outpace Arizona Christian who notched a second-place finish with 145 points. Vanguard finished third with 105 points.

For the third year in a row, Madison Herrera was named the women's Most Valuable Performer. Herrera tallied 41.5 points by finishing first in the long jump and 100 meter hurdles, second in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and sixth in the triple jump. She was also a member of Westmont's 4 x 100 meter relay team that took first place.

Anthony Cota earned the men's Most Valuable Performer title after producing 37 points. Cota finished first in the high jump and javelin, third in the 110 meter hurdles, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump. He also earned points as part of two first place relay teams – the men's 4 x 100 and 4 x 400.

Westmont swept the top three places in the men's decathlon with Zach Nelson claiming first place with 5,545 points. Nelson finished first in seven of the ten events. Brett Shagena placed second with 5,093 point and Travis Smelley claimed third with 4,936 points. Shagena won the pole vault while Smelley won the discus and the javelin.

Brianna Stoppa finished in third place in the women's heptathlon with 3,881 points.

Jack Dickinson threw the hammer 38.80 meters (127-3) to claim third place in the men's hammer competition. Dickson also competed in the discus, finishing first with a throw of 41.94 meters (137-7).

Hannah Smith took third place in the women's discus with a throw of 31.08 meters (102-0).

Kristen Germann earned her second GSAC title of the meet by finishing first in the women's shot put. Germann's put of 10.98 meters (36-0.25) was just under her personal record of 11.00 meters. Smith finished third in the shot put with a mark of 9.87 meters (32-4.75).

Dickson also used the shot to win his second GSAC title with a put of 14.69 meters (48-2.5).

Chena Underhill placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 10.55 meters. The jump tied the winner, Catera Lee of Arizona Christian, who was awarded first on the basis of the next longest jump. M'Kya Williams earned a third-place finish with a jump of 10.44 meters (34-3).

Lauren McCoy took second place in the women's high jump, clearing 1.55m (5-1). Anthony Cota took second in the men's high jump with a jump of 1.90 meters (6-2.75).

Michael Oldach picked up 10 points for the Warriors by winning the men's 1500 meter run with a time of 4:00.14. Casey Jensen crossed the finish line of the women's 1500 meters in a time of 4:48.38 to take second place.

Herrera, who won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 15.30 was chased by Underhill who finished second with a time of 15.66.

Pieter Top and Anthony Cota finished second and third in the men's 110 meter hurdles with times of 14.83 and 15.43 respectively. Top's time was sufficient to earn a NAIA Outdoor National Championships provisional qualification.

The women's 400 meter dash was won by Alyssa Caldera in a time of 57.78, who earned 10 points for the Warriors. William Warner finished third in the men's 400 meters with a time of 49.61.

In the women's 100 meter dash, Herrera was just edged out by Da'Schele Sauls of Menlo. Da'Schele won the event in a time of 12.46 with Herrera just 0.02 seconds behind.

Hope Geisinger was in a close battle in the women's 800 meters and finished third with a time of 2:18.85. Jacob Grant took second in the men's edition of the 800 meters, just two-tenths of a second back of Pablo Perez of Hope International.

In another close race, Emily Parks posted a personal record of 61.78 in the women's 400 meter hurdles, finishing second to Seanna Nalbandyan of The Master's by two hundredths of a second. Both runners beat the NAIA automatic qualifying standard by more than a second and a half. Their times are the third and fourth fastest times run by NAIA athletes this season.

Westmont's Pedro Perez Espino claimed the GSAC championships in the men's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 53.98, earning an NAIA preliminary qualification in the process. Jackson Nemitz finished third with a time of 57.09.

Herrera's time of 25.77 in the women's 200 meter dash netted her second place while Top claimed third place in the men's 200 meter dash with a time of 21.99.

In the women's 4 x 100 meter relay, Westmont's Caldera, Underhill, Dana Bower and Herrera posted a time of 49.10 to claim first place. The Westmont men's 4 x 100 meter relay team of Riley King, James Rincon, Cota and Top also finished first, crossing the finish line in a time of 42.10.

Oldach picked up a second place finish in the men's 5,000 meter run, completing the 12 and one-half laps in a time of 15:58.90.

The event concluded in the traditional manner with the 4 x 400 meter relays. In the women's relay, Caldera, Geisinger, Underhill and Parks outpaced their competition by nearly 10 seconds, completing the circuit in 3:53.67. The time is the seventh fastest in the NAIA this season and earns the Warriors an automatic qualification into nationals.

Running in the men's 4 x 400 meter relay, Warner, Cota, Perez Espino and Top earned a provisional qualification into nationals with a time of 3:16.10. The time was the eighth fastest in the NAIA this season and earned Westmont another first place.

Westmont athletes still have a couple of weeks to qualify for the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships that will take place May 24-27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.