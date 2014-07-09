Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Guadalupe Council OKs Pay Cut for City Administrator

Employees will be asked to take reductions; 3 ballot measures aim to raise revenue

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 9, 2014 | 11:06 a.m.

With severe financial woes hovering over Guadalupe, the City Council on Tuesday night approved cutting its top employee’s salary by 5 percent.

The council also expects to trim other city employees’ salaries later this summer by 5 percent and will ask voters in November to approve three measures expected to raise revenue.

The unanimous approval of the revised contract means that City Administrator Andrew Carter will receive more than $97,000, instead of $102,500 annually. The pay cut became effective July 5.

The city administrator originally recommended that the council cut his salary by 7.3 percent, but the members balked, and decided Carter’s salary reduction shouldn’t exceed the rest of the staff, Mayor Frances Romero said.

“He works an awful lot of hours,” Romero said, noting that Guadalupe doesn’t have many positions typically seen in California cities, leaving Carter to fulfill multiple duties.

A couple of staff members told Romero that they didn’t think his salary should be cut more than the other employees, she added.

Carter, a former member of the San Luis Obispo City Council, was hired to lead the city of Guadalupe 16 months ago.

In all, Guadalupe has 43 full- and part-time employees, who also will be asked to take 5 percent pay cuts. Those reductions still have to be worked out with labor groups and most likely won’t take effect until September.

“As the leader of the organization, I’m putting mine in first,” Carter said before the council meeting.

During an all-employees meeting, Carter said he learned the city’s top administrator hasn’t always taken a salary reduction in the past.

“From a personal standpoint I was appalled,” Carter said, adding he made it clear he would be among those getting paid less.

Once implemented, the reductions are expected to save the city about $218,000 annually, Carter said.

The salary reductions are just one method to recover from Guadalupe's severe financial woes that led to a deficit of $725,000. The already-lean city with a population of 7,100 also cut $75,000 more from its expenses.

And the council last month agreed to ask the city’s voters to approve three measures aimed at boosting revenues. Each one will require more than 50 percent of voter approval to pass in the Nov. 4 election.

If approved, the first measure would increase sales tax by one-quarter cent, and would end after 8½ years. Of the 8 percent sales tax now paid in the city, Guadalupe only gets 1 percent of that revenue with the rest going to other agencies.

Another measure would revise the business license rate, which Carter said had not been updated for decades. Currently, businesses pay $60, $90 or $120, regardless of their size.

The revised statute would base the rate on gross receipts of 50 cents per $1,000 of revenue, with a minimum of $100 per home-based business or business without a fixed location and $200 for businesses with a fixed location in the city.

The third measure would remove a $2,250 cap on the utility user tax which now is 5 percent for water, electricity, natural gas and phone customers. The rate wouldn’t change. To reach the cap, a customer has to spend $45,000 on utilities so removing it wouldn’t affect homeowners or most businesses in Guadalupe, Carter said. On the other hand, a large utility firm like Apio Inc. with two large facilities for cleaning and cooling vegetables quickly hits the cap.

If approved, the three revenues sources could bring in $325,000 in additional funds to run the city, Carter said. However, much of that income wouldn’t appear until the next fiscal year so the budget for the current fiscal year has a deficit

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 