Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Guadalupe Council Declines Action on Farr’s Request to Oppose Refinery Rail Spur Proposal

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 25, 2015 | 4:37 p.m.

Saying they needed more information from both sides on the controversial Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery rail spur project, the Guadalupe City Council declined to endorse or otherwise take action on a letter recommending San Luis Obispo County officials reject the project..

Mayor John Lizalde brought the matter to the council after receiving a letter from Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr opposing the rail spur project and asking the city to take a stand against the rail spur proposal. Lizalde said Tuesday night he sought other council members’ opinions about the letter, not the actual refinery project.

“She specifically was hoping either that council would endorse her letter or send their own letter,” City Administrator Andrew Carter said. “It is really your call what you want to do with this.”

Farr’s letter urges the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission to reject the proposal that would involve rail cars full of oil traveling through the heart of her district, which includes Guadalupe, Goleta and the Gaviota Coast.

“The proposed project is of great concern, due in part to the volatility of Canadian tar sands, and the proximity of the proposed route to highly populated areas. An accident would have catastrophic consequences for my constituents, as well as the sensitive environment of the Central Coast,” Farr said in the letter.

The Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery, which has operated on 1,600 acres on the Nipomo Mesa in southern San Luis Obispo County for nearly 60 years, has proposed to add 1.3 miles of new track, an unloading facility and pipelines at the site to transport the crude oil to processing.

“I don’t think we should take this lightly. I think if we’re going to do anything we need to do it on our own based on facts,  and there’s tons of information on the pros and cons of it,” Councilman Ariston Julian said. “I would like this community to know more about what’s happening with that,” Julian said, noting officials in Moorpark and Ventura County have opposed the project.

Both Lizalde and Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba agreed that more information is needed. 

“It’s a big thing right now, and maybe they need to come let the community know more about it,” Rubalcaba said.

A number of groups opposed the project including the year-old Mesa Refinery Watch Group.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Guadalupe resident Jorge Gil noted that the entire city of Guadalupe is within the blast zone for the trains if an explosion occurs..

“Trains go through Guadalupe all the time. If you recall not too many years ago we had a blast zone of Corona beer,” resident Shirley Boydstun said. “Maybe nicer than oil, but things happen. … There’s a lot of what ifs.”

Saying he has mixed feelings about the project Councilman Jerry Beatty noted the refinery long history of operating safely on the Nipomo Mesa, but also expressed concerns about potential risks if a derailment did occur.

“With all due respect to Ms. Boydstun, if a Corona beer rail car derails you bring the lime and salt and have a party,” Beatty said. “If an oil tanker derails you bring a hazmat team in here, you shut the city down for weeks so there are some definite problems. I also don’t see any positive financial benefit to the community,” he said, noting the increased rail traffic could add noise for the planned DJ Farms residential development.

The proposed project involves up to five trains a week with approximately 80 tanker cars stretching 1.5 miles each via the Union Pacific Railroad.

A draft environmental impact report drew some 11,000 comments, according to the San Luis Obispo County Tribune.

Refinery officials note that the changing industry is requiring them to seek oil from other sources with rail being the only way to get the product to the site since it doesn’t have an ocean off-loading facility.

The facility already processes California crude oil received via an underground pipeline. 

The transportation of oil via rail has sparked concerns in the wake of a Quebec oil train explosive derailment that 47 people in July 2013. Last week, another oil train derailed in West Virginia, with the fire burning a house and sending oil into a nearby river and water treatment facilities.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 