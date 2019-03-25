Guadalupe Emergency Dispatch Now Handled by Santa Maria Police Staff

Transition completed after months of work since City Councils approved switch last summer

Emergency dispatch services for the city of Guadalupe are now being handled by staff inside the Santa Maria Police Department.

After months of planning, the switch took place last week, letting Guadalupe benefit from state-of-the-art dispatching equipment in Santa Maria's new police station.

Guadalupe’s police, fire and emergency medical services previously were handled by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

For Guadalupe residents and first responders, the use of advanced communications systems is expected to reduce response time, increase officer and firefighter safety, and enable regional emergency response radio communications.

“Our officers have found that the Santa Maria Dispatch Center has been a great work partner,” said Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash, who as director of public safety also oversees the Guadalupe Fire Department. “We have not seen a slip in service from the Sheriff’s Department to the Santa Maria Police Department.



“The safety and well-being of our Guadalupe residents are our No. 1 priority and the level of dispatching service has not diminished,” he added.

Guadalupe callers also will notice a change now that a non-emergency number 805.343.2112 is available 24 hours per day.

This replaces the old system where calls placed after 5 p.m. went to voice mail, which were checked the following morning.

Now, those nighttime calls will be answered by someone at Santa Maria’s dispatch center. During the day, those calls will be answered by the Guadalupe Police Department.

Neighboring Santa Maria and Guadalupe have a history of providing bilateral law enforcement and fire support to each other. Guadalupe strengthened that collaboration by requesting dispatching services from Santa Maria.

Last summer, the Santa Maria City Council approved a seven-year contract to provide police services.

In July 2018, the Guadalupe City Council approved the switch during a meeting, where former police chief Gary Hoving described the “deplorable” sight of an officer standing with his radio over his head in an effort to get reception.

The cost to the Guadalupe for dispatch services is about the same as it paid Santa Barbara County, but in return the small city will get the benefit of high-quality radio reception from Santa Maria's new communication system

Santa Maria officials says the Centralized Dispatch Center, created as part of the relocation into the new Santa Maria Police Station, has the capacity to be able to dispatch for other surrounding public safety agencies on an as-needed and authorized basis.

Its state-of-the-art systems can support the combined radio, 9-1-1, and data requirements of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties’ public safety agencies.

Guadalupe once had its own emergency dispatchers, but the City Council voted to end the local service in a money-saving move in the 1990s.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.