Salute to Teachers: Guadalupe Junior High’s Kevin Baldizon Recognized for Role Mentoring Teachers

When a new teacher joined the staff of Kermit McKenzie Junior High School in Guadalupe, dean of students Kevin Baldizon remained ready to help, including going to campus during the summer.

“He went out of his way to show me the ropes of the school and make me feel welcome, even coming in during his summer vacation. I know that my introduction to the KMJHS campus would have been vastly different without his presence,” said Erin Van de Roovaart.

Van de Roovaart, who was recognized as a distinguished new educator last year, was mentored by Baldizon and nominated him for the distinguished mentor award.

Baldizon is among eight educators who will be honored Nov. 5 at the fourth annual A Salute to Teachers event hosted by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Three teachers are being recognized as distinguished new educators and three are named distinguished mentors. Capping the evening will be a performance by the students of the 2017 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, Brett Larsen, and a special recognition of the 2017 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Michelle Minetti-Smith, also from the Guadalupe school district.

Van de Roovaart said Baldizon visits regularly, giving him a sense of her classroom beyond his formal observations. He offered evidence-based advise and uses data to support his comments, she added.

“That's another great thing about Kevin as a mentor, he never tells me to do it the 'right way.' Rather, he suggests what he might do or what has worked for him in the past,” she said in her nomination of him. “He approaches his mentoring role like a peer and not like someone who knows all the answers.

“He's created a relationship where I feel comfortable asking for advice or help when I need it, where it's acceptable to be honest and vulnerable about my faults. I would not be the confident teacher I am today without his mentorship,” she added.

Baldizon said the Teacher Induction Program stresses a key point he would share with other educators acting as mentors — listen to understand, not to be heard.

“That was hard. I was wanting to give solutions rather than listening to her and trying to understand her,” he said, adding he preferred to have the teacher come up with a solution rather than telling her how to approach a situation.

After growing up primarily in Guatemala, Baldizon attended Westmont College, studying biology and chemistry from 1997 through 2001. He later attended UCSB to receive his credential and master’s degree.

A geographical error led Baldizon to apply for a job with the Guadalupe Union School District thinking it was in Santa Barbara city, not the county.

“But when I got here, I thought this is great. I love it here,” he said.

He spent the first 13 years teaching science before being named dean of students overseeing discipline.

“I teach respect now, I like to say,” he said. “It’s not just the negative discipline. I really try to have a spectrum so we have positive incentive programs that I get to be in charge of too so I get both positive and negative interactions.”

Baldizon delivered morning announcements and is known for his colorful ties.

“Beyond discipline, Kevin makes the school site better in every way. Students look forward to his goofy voice on during the morning announcements, they go up to him to comment on his ridiculous ties, and they look forward to the Kindness and Attendance raffles that he created. “

He also has handled the school website and social media pages for the campus with more than 400 students.

“The school is better as a whole because of his presence and his extreme dedication to students,” Van de Roovaart wrote.

A Salute to Teachers is presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office and will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The event will also recognize nine Santa Barbara County elementary schools designated as California Gold Ribbon Schools this year: Ballard Elementary School, Cold Spring School District, College/Santa Ynez Elementary School, Hope School, Monte Vista School, Leonora Fillmore Elementary School, Manzanita Public Charter School, Franklin Elementary School and Alvin Elementary School.

The schools are recommended by county education offices and the schools then submit applications, said Steve Keithley, the SBCEO director of teacher programs and support. The California Department of Education chooses finalists and the County Education Office puts together a visitation team to validate each school’s “model program” they wrote about in the applications.

