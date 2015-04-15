Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Guadalupe Leaders Vow City Will Survive After Critical Grand Jury Report

City Council has strong response to Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report that recommended disincorporation due to financial issues

Guadalupe City Council members Jerry Beatty and Virginia Ponce were named to a committee to draft a response to the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report saying the city should disincorporate.
Guadalupe City Council members Jerry Beatty and Virginia Ponce were named to a committee to draft a response to the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report saying the city should disincorporate. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo )
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 15, 2015 | 12:15 p.m.

In the wake of a Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report recommending disincorporation, Guadalupe’s leaders vowed Tuesday their city would survive — and thrive despite its financial woes. 

Council members individually commented on the report, “Guadalupe Shell Game Must End,” before Mayor John Lizalde appointed two members — Jerry Beatty and Virginia Ponce — to work with staff to draft a response. The city’s response, which is required to be submitted to the grand jury in 90 days, will be brought back to the full council for approval.

The grand jury report released Friday noted the ongoing financial woes faced by Guadalupe and recommended that leaders consider disincorporating the city.

Councilman Ariston Julian said the city is like anyone who has more expenses than money and must weigh what bills to pay.

“Is that called a shell game? That’s called survival,” Julian said, adding the city knows it has financial troubles.

Julian said he hopes the city’s committee looks at the grand jury and countywide attitude toward Guadalupe.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Why do they pick on Guadalupe?’” Julian asked. “I think, to me, because we don’t have a voice that can draw a lot of attention in terms of what’s happening in the county of Santa Barbara.”

Saying he disagreed with the report, Lizalde called it “heavily South County weighted.”

Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde and other council members disagreed with the grand jury report recommending that the city disincorporate. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“In the history of the county, in dealing with Guadalupe, when they had to address things most of it was not positive,” Lizalde said. “I have to ask this grand jury, when was the last time they had really been in Guadalupe? The grand jury has not witnessed the positive activity in town.”

Lizalde noted Guadalupe had to cope with falling housing prices, a slumping economy and the state decision to disband redevelopment agencies. 

“Within two years for a city this size, that is a perfect storm,” he added.

Councilman Jerry Beatty said he was “absolutely outraged” when he first read the report he called “nothing short of a witch hunt.”

“What they were thinking they were doing is breaking us down,” Beatty said. “I think it’s making us stronger. I think it’s giving us a reason to prove them wrong and to show them that we will have a united front.”

The report did not uncover new troubles in Guadalupe, City Administrator Andrew Carter said, but recounted problems already discovered by him and staff and relayed to the grand jury.

“They didn’t really tell us anything we didn’t know, in my view,” Carter said.

In at least one instance, old information meant the grand jury report had the wrong numbers. Problems with W-2 forms led to fines and penalties the grand jury said totaled $486,000 — a number Carter said is “so incredibly infinitesimally remote it really shouldn’t be commented on.” 

Carter contends the city actually owes $14,000, and said he is waiting for the understaffed IRS to confirm the payment. 

The administrator also said the city is making progress on resolving discrepancies with Guadalupe’s garbage contractor, Waste Management Inc., and had already been reimbursed some $35,000 with more likely to be refunded. 

“We are continuing to pursue this matter,” Carter said.

Last fall, Guadalupe voters strongly passed three measures aimed at generating more revenue to help the city improve its financial woes. 

Ponce, who returned to the council with Julian in December after a two-year break, noted positive additions to Guadalupe — a new Subway sandwich shop now open, a new pharmacy coming in six months and expanded existing businesses.

She called the city “the little engine that can.”

“We’re just going to keep on going…,” she said, quoting “Si, se puede,” the motto of the farmworker labor movement.

“We’re going to make it. We can. Yes, we can,” Ponce said.

Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba urged the community to stop criticizing those who spoke out about Guadalupe’s problems. She also noted city staff has worked loyally amid furlough days and pay cuts.

“Let us stand together and tell the grand jury, ‘Thanks but no thanks. We will remain a city of Guadalupe,’” Rubalcaba said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 