Guadalupe Library Receives Grant from EnergyPartners Fund for STEM Books

The Santa Maria Public Library was recently awarded a $750 grant from the EnergyPartners Fund for use at the Guadalupe Branch Library.

The grant went toward the purchase of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) books tailored for junior high students. The majority of the books are now on the shelves for students to utilize.

The grant was made possible by the EnergyPartners Fund, formerly the Central Coast Education Collaborative. The group is made up of dedicated energy professionals, business partners and community advocates.

Energy companies such as ExxonMobil, Santa Maria Energy, Freeport-McMoRan, Venoco Inc. and 23 other partners have contributed more than $650,000 to community.

This fund has engaged more than 50,000 students in innovative, hands-on learning in the STEM fields since the nonprofit organization was founded in 2008. Funding initiatives include Santa Barbara, San Luis and Ventura counties.

The Guadalupe Branch Library is located at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D. Its hours are 12:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services at the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994.

— Dawn Jackson is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.