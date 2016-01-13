Guadalupe “Lupe” Moreno Frescas of Carpinteria, 1924-2016

Posted on January 13, 2016 | 10:02 a.m.

Source: Bridget Crooks

Guadalupe "Lupe" Moreno Frescas, 91, died after a brief illness Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in her home surrounded by family.

She was born Dec. 12, 1924, in “Old Town” Carpinteria, Calif., to ​Fidencia Madrid and Anselmo Moreno.

In 1949, she married Salvador Diaz. The marriage ended in divorce, and in 1978, she re-married to Manuel Frescas.

Lupe was adored not only by her immediate and extended family but also many a family friend who throughout the years came to know her heart.

She is survived by daughters, Bertha (Ornelas), Norma (Urrea) and Helen (Boystrum) and sons John Moreno and Salvador Diaz Jr.

She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at Del Angel Mortuary in Oxnard at 7 p.m., Jan. 15, 2016, with a funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 9 a.m. Jan. 16, 2016.

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Livingston Hospice for the care and kindness offered to Lupe in her last days.