Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ S. Cortez of Santa Maria, 1929-2017

Posted on July 3, 2017 | 9:40 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Guadalupe S. Cortez, 87, “Lupe” as she was affectionately known, died peacefully at her residence in Santa Maria on June 22, 2017. She was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Dec. 16, 1929.

Lupe came to Santa Barbara in early 1960 where she met her husband, Feliciano A. Cortez, to whom she was married for 55 years and who predeceased her in 2014.

Lupe was a creative person who enjoyed sewing, cooking, making arts and crafts, and singing in the church choir at San Rafael Church for many years.

Her love of singing gave her the opportunity to sing at the Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, as well as at family gatherings. Lupe wrote love songs and among her favorite was “Que Gran Amor.”

Lupe will be forever cherished by her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepson, other family members, and especially her faithful companion and beloved dog, “Chiquito.”

We love you forever and will miss you and your beautiful smile. Descansa en Paz!

Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, also at Our Lady of Sorrows. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.