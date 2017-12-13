Guadalupe Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft, Possession of Stolen Property

A Guadalupe man was arrested after he was found driving a stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate while transporting allegedly stolen wheels, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Highway 1 and Brown Road, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

A man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was determined to be driving without a valid driver’s license, Hoover said.

Deputies found a floor jack, allegedly stolen wheels and allegedly stolen tractor batteries in the suspect’s vehicle, Hoover said.

Additionally, the vehicle itself, a green Ford Ranger, was determined to be stolen, as was the license plate, which belonged to an entirely different vehicle, she added.

Investigators determined the tires and wheels had been stolen earlier that morning from the Sunrise Hills neighborhood in Santa Maria.

Abraham Joseph Gutierrez, 39, of Guadalupe was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property and vehicle theft.

Gutierrez is on active Santa Barbara County probation for resisting a peace officer by means of force or threat, identity theft and vehicle theft, Hoover added.

He is being held in the County Jail without bail.

The case is still under investigation. and Gutierrez is a suspect in multiple stolen property cases reported to both the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Maria Police Department, according to Hoover.

