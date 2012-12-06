Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Guadalupe Man Gets Maximum Prison Sentence for Murder

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 6, 2012 | 7:33 p.m.

Alejandro Carrillo
A 29-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 63 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a fellow Guadalupe resident in 2010 and then dumping the body in a farm field near Nipomo.

Alejandro Carrillo, a known member of a Guadalupe gang, was convicted of first-degree murder on Oct. 4 in the slaying of Pedro Gonzalez, 32, said Chief Assistant District Attorney Ann Bramsen.

Gonzalez’s body was found Feb. 14, 2010, in a broccoli field just outside Santa Barbara County lines along Bonita School Road.

Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge James Rigali sentenced Carrillo Thursday in a Santa Maria courtroom.

Carrillo shot and killed Gonzalez with direction from his gang, although Gonzalez was not involved in the gang, according to prosecutors.

Family members of the late Gonzalez were emotional as the spoke about their lost loved one, Bramsen said.

Carrillo, who filed a notice for appeal, continued to proclaim his innocence of the charges, she said.

In addition to the murder conviction with a special gang allegation, the jury found Carrillo guilty of having drugs in jail, having a loaded firearm, and having a shank in jail – all with gang allegations, Bramsen said.

Carrillo was found not guilty of the attempted murder of a different victim, she said.

Bramsen said giving Carrillo the maximum sentence showed justice for a terrible crime.

“It was a very senseless, horrible crime committed by somebody who is deeply entrenched and devoted to the gang world,” she said. “Carrillo spoke and said he was innocent of the charges, which I thought was very sad for the family.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

