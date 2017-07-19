Guadalupe Man Identified as Driver in Fatal Crash West of Santa Maria

Edgar Contreras-Argote of Guadalupe has been identified as the man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

County and Santa Maria city fire personnel responded to the rollover on Brown Road near Betteravia Road at 6:26 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle, a 2002 Pontiac Firebird, ended up on its roof and the male driver, 22 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was traveling at an undetermined speed when the driver veered off the north edge of the roadway, the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected, causing the fatal injuries, the CHP said.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP added.

