Guadalupe Police Arrest 2 After Vehicle Pursuit to Santa Maria

Guadalupe police engaged in a pursuit Thursday afternoon after a vehicle failed to pull over during a traffic stop.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a grey Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4600 block of Second Street in Guadalupe at 1:30 p.m., Sgt. C. Limon said in a news release.

The passenger, Jonathan Maurice Hays, 26, had several outstanding felony warrants and was known to police.

Driver Griselle Vicky Ponce, 21, failed to stop and then led officers on a pursuit from Guadalupe into Orcutt and Santa Maria.

Ponce was driving recklessly and committed several moving violations, Limon said.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, a county helicopter and California Highway Patrol officers assisted in the pursuit, and Ponce eventually pulled over at Knudsen Way and Western Avenue in Santa Maria.

Hays fled on foot and was later taken into custody in the 1100 block of Blosser Road.

Ponce was arrested on suspicion of evading police while driving recklessly, driving on a suspended driver’s license and could be charged with multiple moving violations, Limon said.

Hays was arrested on three outstanding felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon.

Both suspects were transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked, Limon said.

