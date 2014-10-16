Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Guadalupe Police Arrest Alleged Child Rapist

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 16, 2014 | 3:51 p.m.

A 60-year-old man in Guadalupe has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other sex crimes involving a 6-year-old victim.

Guadalupe police arrested Juan Hernandez Lopez of Guadalupe on suspicion of having intercourse with a child under 10 years old, arranging for a meeting with a minor, raping a victim incapable of giving consent, having unlawful sexual intercourse with a victim under 14 while the perpetrator is over 21 years old, and committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

The Guadalupe Police Department was notified of a possible child molestation on Oct. 8, according to a press release.

Officers began investigating the allegations and had the 6-year-old victim undergo a medical examination for possible evidence of a sexual assault. 

“During the investigation, additional details were learned including information that the suspect had intercourse with the child,” the Guadalupe Police Department press release said.

Officers served a search warrant on the suspect’s residence, which is believed to be the crime scene. Police didn't list an address for the residence.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.

