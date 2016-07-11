Guadalupe Police Officer Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

A Guadalupe police officer was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence on Sunday night.

Officer Ruben Ramirez was arrested by Santa Maria police after the incident in Santa Maria, Guadalupe Public Safety Director Gary Hoving said.

Ramirez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the felony charge at 11:18 p.m. Sunday, Hoving added.

A veteran officer with the small city’s department, Ramirez has been placed on paid administrative leave, Hoving said.

Once the police reports are completed, Hoving said an internal affairs investigation will be launched into whether the officer violated any departmental policies during the incident.

Considering the scrutiny facing law enforcement officers, Hoving said, it's important that the officer was treated like any other community member accused of committing a felony crime.

Ramirez was released from Santa Barbara County Jail early Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. His bail was set at $25,000.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.