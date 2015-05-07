Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Sanchez Jauregui of Santa Barbara, 1926-2015

Posted on May 7, 2015 | 4:05 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Guadalupe (Lupe) Sanchez Jauregui died peacefully on May 2, 2015, at age 88 surrounded by her loving family.

Lupe was born to Luciano and Guillerma Sanchez on Nov. 16, 1926. She was the oldest of six children. Lupe came to the area as a teenager and worked at the Goleta Lemon Association for some time. She met and later married Alfonso Jauregui, and they had 12 beautiful children.

She is survived by her children, Alfonso Jauregui Jr. (Rosario), Elva Cortes (Miguel), Olga Mora (Jose), Manuel Jauregui, Lydia Cook (Ray), Tony Jauregui, Susie Lorca (Jorge), Jaime Jauregui (Laura), Lupe Wolny (Barry), Alice Hernandez (Tony) and Christina Ramos (Richard); her sister, Annie Loredo, and brother, John Sanchez; 30 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Jauregui, who passed away as an infant; her parents; and her siblings, Mary Gutierrez, Abundio Sanchez and Irma Barbee.

Lupe dedicated her life to caring for her children and her many grandchildren. She accepted the challenge with courage, dignity and strength. Lupe was an exceptionally giving woman who made many sacrifices in order to provide for her family. She is remembered for always being in the kitchen, preparing the next meal for her family and anyone else who took a seat at her table. The holidays were the most special times, full of joy and laughter.

Throughout her life she remained true to her Catholic faith. She would attend Mass as often as she could. Her Rosary was always nearby, along with a prayer book. It was her faith that she turned to when she was diagnosed with cancer at age 67. She had a sweet, quiet and simple demeanor, but her strength shone through once again when she fought and succeeded in overcoming cancer.

Lupe’s happiness came from being surrounded by her growing family. She loved visits from any and all family members. Her eyes would light up when she met a new grandchild or great grandchild. She attended her family’s many baptisms, birthday parties, graduations and weddings, always gifting what little she had in order to make others feel special on their day. Besides spending time with her family and practicing her faith, her other favorite pastimes included playing bingo and watching Spanish telenovelas.

Lupe was a gentle giving soul, a woman full of love and faith. People were often surprised to hear how many children she had raised. She would respond with a big smile as she beamed with pride. Her hard work, honesty and unconditional love set an example for all her family to follow. We all feel blessed and will be forever grateful for these teachings and the strong family foundation she built.

To our beautiful mother, grandma, sister and aunt, you will always be remembered and greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the caregivers who provided comfort and support during the past few years.

A Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 and a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday May 14 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Burial services will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.