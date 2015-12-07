Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:02 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Guadalupe School Library To Be Named For Ellen DeGeneres Show

School board to consider naming facility for talk show host to recognize contribution to renovation and redesign after flooding

Mary Buren School in Guadalupe has a new library thanks to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
Mary Buren School in Guadalupe has a new library thanks to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 7, 2015 | 9:08 p.m.

The Mary Buren Elementary School library could soon carry the name of Ellen DeGeneres to recognize the role her talk show played in renovating and transforming the Guadalupe school facility.

The Guadadlupe Union School District board of trustees will consider dedicating and naming the library as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show Learning Center" during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school's multipurpose room.

DeGeneres unveiled the renovated library on Monday's show, but not before surprising staff one more time.

The talk show host came to the rescue after flooding from a storm last winter damaged the library's books, furniture and learning tools. Staff discovered the damage upon returning from winter break earlier this year.

School staff contacted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which responded to the plea in a big way.

"We received letters from every single one of their students asking for help after flooding destroyed their library, so we did something to help them out," DeGeneres said on Monday's show.

The show and Target's Thanks a Billion campaign stepped up with $100,000, DeGeneres announced in the spring.

"It's really hard to put in words what this has done for our school and for our kids, and I think they would want to say thank you," third-grade teacher Ashley Thompson said on the show Monday.

The show had another surprise.

HGTV's "Kitchen Cousins," Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri, came in to put their own twist on the library's design.  

"We're bringing a little of the cousins' touch, and we're going to blow it out for you guys," Colaneri said.

DeGeneres called the renovated library "so basic, which is fine, but it's nice to create an atmosphere where kids actually want to go hang out."

The cousins said they wanted to create a place where a child's imagination could run wild with reading areas and a technology corner.

One section is set up for Skype in the classroom to connect students with the world through a global learning lab.

"I promise you this library looks nothing like what you just saw. We turned it around big time," Colaneri said.

The redesigned library features an enchanted forest theme with pops of color throughout the room.

"The kids finally have a learning center," Colaneri said. "They can dream, they can do whatever they want, and that's what a library should be. We want our children to dream big and do whatever they can in their life."

The unveiling brought the third-grade teacher and Principal Jesely Alvarez to tears.

"This is so awesome," Alvarez said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 