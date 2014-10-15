Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Guadalupe Seeking Applicants for Empty City Council Seat

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 15, 2014 | 5:58 p.m.

After the first attempt to fill the vacant seat failed, the Guadalupe City Council decided to solicit applications from the community.

The four council members are trying to fill the seat held by Jerry Tucker, who died Sept. 13 after battling a series of health problems.

Tucker, a former police chief, was in the middle of his four-year term on the council when he died.

With a special election deemed too costly for the cash-strapped city, the council decided to appoint someone to finish Tucker's term.

Time is running out for the council to make an appointment, which must be done by Nov. 12. If the council can’t agree on someone to fill the seat, members would have to call a special election.

At the urging of Councilman John Lizalde during the Sept. 23 meeting, the council first asked candidates who lost in the 2012 race if they remained interested in the job and told them to apply.

City staff discovered two of former candidates — Alejandro Ahumada and Ken Chamness — remained interested in the job. Eric Chavez is no longer eligible since he has moved out of the city, City Administrator Andrew Carter said. David Radmacher said he doesn’t have enough time to serve on the council, Carter added.

The council interviewed the two men during Tuesday night's meeting. However, a motion to appoint Ahumada failed Tuesday night in a 2-2 vote with Lizalde and Councilman John Sabedra in favor and Mayor Frances Romero and Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba against. 

A person must receive three votes to be appointed to the council and would be sworn in immediately.

Whoever is appointed will complete Tucker’s term, which expires in December 2016.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and and should be submitted to the City Administrator’s office at City Hall, 918 Obispo St. in Guadalupe.

Any registered voter in the city may apply for the vacancy. To apply, candidates should submit a written statement of interest and experience in a format of the applicant’s choosing and provide complete contact information — name, street address as it appears in voting records, phone number and email address. 

The City Council will consider the applications at the Oct. 28 meeting, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

For additional information, interested individuals should contact City Administrator Andrew Carter at 805.356.3892 or [email protected].

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

