Guadalupe Students Stand Up for Drug-Free Lifestyle as Part of Red Ribbon Week

Guadalupe students proudly stood up for healthy and drug-free lifestyles during Red Ribbon Week. The national campaign — "A Healthy Me Is Drug Free" — began Oct. 28 and was completed Oct. 31 at Kermit McKenzie Junior High and Mary Buren Elementary schools.

More than 1,200 Guadalupe Union School District students participated in the activities.

"The culture here has improved and our kids are feeling safer,'' said Debbie Derr, McKenzie Junior High School's counselor and outreach consultant. "The students are appreciating the opportunities to learn about living a drug-free life.''

McKenzie youngsters enjoyed testimonials from students of Los Prietos Boys Camp. They performed short acts and stories about how they have changed their ways after choosing the wrong paths.

The students also wore red, exercised together and dressed like nerds during Nerd Day while enjoying Smarties Candy.

Student Damien Robles believes the events were "positively exciting."

"It has been really nice and, hopefully, this helps everybody make the right decisions now and in the future,'' he said.

Young learners at Buren School also enjoyed a dance and experienced similar positive activities that promoted self-discipline, responsibility and compassion for those in need.

— Kenny Klein is the media contact for the Guadalupe Union School District.