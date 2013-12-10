Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:20 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Guadalupe Students Paying It Forward with ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ Project

By Kenny Klein for the Guadalupe Union School District | December 10, 2013 | 9:43 a.m.

Kindness is more than just a word for Mary Buren Elementary School students in Guadalupe.

Every day, nearly 700 students are participating in the school's "Random Acts of Kindness" project that involves developing and taking action on ideas that help others during the holiday season.

The younger students write down the kind acts in a calendar, then on a paper heart that is posted in the school cafeteria. The older students are on the same page, though the acts also include famous quotes and actions. All acts form a paper chain around the campus eating establishment.

Teacher Maria Gonzalez believes the idea of "paying it forward" makes the school, community and world a better place.

"We want to promote the idea of giving to others and seeing the smiles on other people's faces,'' Gonzalez said. "When you do something for others, it makes you feel good.''

Students are finding kindness to be contagious. They have complimented their parents on appearance, given themselves hugs, helped another with math homework, tied shoes, made a Christmas ornament for a teacher and even shared a cookie.

Student Karla Martinez thinks the selfless and positive behavior is "pretty cool and like an act of friendship," while Lucely Contreras knows she is on the right track because "it makes me feel good inside doing something nice for others."

Student Lesaiah Garcia, who opened a trash can lid for someone whose hands were full, understands the idea of what goes around comes around.

"Maybe they'll turn around and do something nice for someone else,'' Garcia said.

— Kenny Klein is the media contact for the Guadalupe Union School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 