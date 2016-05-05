Guadalupe’s Michelle Minetti-Smith Named Top Teacher in Santa Barbara County

A former student at Guadalupe schools who returned home as an adult to teach has been named Santa Barbara County’s Teacher of the Year.

Michelle Minetti-Smith, a first-grade teacher at Mary Buren Elementary School, was recognized in a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

She is marking her 20th year of teaching at the Guadalupe campus where the classroom and wall outside this week was adorned with frogs and other colorful decorations.

“I am very humbled to be a part of a family of teachers, students, and parents working together to embark on a voyage into the future of a child’s education,” she said.

“I am still as energized as I was in my beginning years of teaching, and I still feel that drive to be the best teacher that I can be.”

She comes from a family of educators and is working at the campus where her grandmother once taught.

Minetti-Smith, granddaughter of the late Clarence and Rosalie Minetti, was the fourth generation of the family to attend the school.

“There is a very special quality about Michelle’s story that we are delighted to celebrate,” County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said.

He introduced Minetti-Smith as the county’s newest Teacher of the Year at a monthly board meeting Thursday afternoon.

“She takes the idea of ‘home-grown talent’ to a new level,” Cirone said. “Her family’s deep generational ties to the community in which she serves is just one of the motivators behind her persistent demonstration of excellence. Few know better than Michelle the importance of making a difference in our community. She truly walks the talk.

“Our teachers serve over 67,000 students in 20 school districts,” Cirone added.

“Being selected Teacher of the Year — and representing all the fine teachers throughout Santa Barbara County — is a tremendous honor. We are delighted to count Michelle Minetti-Smith among our ranks of great educators.”

Minetti-Smith was picked from several nominees following a comprehensive review process conducted by a five-person committee. The committee consisted of administrators, local business leaders, and last year’s Teacher of the Year, Canalino Elementary teacher Brandon Sportel.

She will become the county’s designated representative on July 1 and become a nominee for California’s Teacher of the Year. The state winner will move forward in the competition for 2017 National Teacher of the Year.

Minetti-Smith, who graduated from California State University, Fresno in 1996, said she knew from an early age that she wanted to be a teacher, following in the footsteps of her late grandmother.

“I had a couple of job offers in Fresno once I graduated, but I wanted to come home,” she said.

The school’s namesake, Mary Buren, was Minetti-Smith’s fifth-grade teacher and the former student remains in touch with the educator who turned 100 last year.

“Education has opened so many doors for me, and I hope the education that my students receive in my class will be a step in the path to many doors being opened throughout their lifetime as well,” Minetti-Smith added.

The top teacher will also be recognized at the May 26 Education Celebration event held in Buellton, and will be highlighted at the Nov. 5 “A Salute to Teachers” gala in Santa Barbara, held in partnership with Cox.

“In every sense of the word ‘caring,’ Michelle goes above and beyond to see that others’ needs are met,” Guadalupe Superintendent Ed Cora said.

“She is truly a rare gem, and our school community is fortunate to be the benefactor."

