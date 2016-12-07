Guards Carry Offensive Load for Carpinteria Girls

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria's guards combined for 48 points, leading the Warriors to a 55-37 girls basketball win over Santa Maria on Wednesday at the Bishop Diego Bird Cage Classic.

Senior Tori Kelley led the way with 20 points, junior Kayana Diaz scored 13 and senior Monique Sanchez added 11 points.

"Our three guards Kelley, Diaz, and Sanchez had good shooting nights, all coming up with double digits," said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant.

Bryant also praised the rebounding effort of her inside players.

"Our posts Harmony Reed and Annalisa De Alba were able to bring down some key offensive and defensive rebounds," she said.

Carpinteria plays city rival Cate on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Bird Cage Classic

