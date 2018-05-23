Guerry Awards for Valor Bestowed on 10 Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement Officers

7 others receive recognition for Superior Performance from the Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime

Confronted with life-and-death situations — and with little regard for their own safety — 10 Santa Barbara County law enforcement officers went far beyond the call of duty in the last year in service to their fellow citizens.

Some braved a raging wildfire to rescue and help evacuate people threatened by last summer’s wind-whipped Whittier Fire.

Others had a brush with death when they were caught in one of the Montecito debris flows in January, but managed to survive and alert others of the impending danger.

And one officer made a split-second decision that saved the life of a suicidal woman who was teetering on a bridge, ready to jump.

All were recognized Wednesday as this year’s recipients of the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor.

Bestowed by the Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime, the awards are named after a Santa Barbara Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1970.

Seven other law-enforcement personnel were recognized with Superior Performance Awards.

The honors were handed out at a ceremony held at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisor’s Hearing Room, with public officials, dignitaries and family and friends looking on.

Quick Action Saves a Life

Santa Barbara Police Officer Josh Alvarez was in his parked patrol vehicle working on reports on Feb. 25 when he received a radio report of a distraught woman who appeared on the verge of jumping from the Macy's bridge at La Cumbre Plaza.

With lights and siren activated, Alvarez raced to the scene, and as he approached could see a 40-year-old Santa Maria woman perched on the bridge railing, apparently about to make the 25-foot plunge to the parking lot below.

The first officer to arrive, Alvarez jumped from his patrol car, ran to the woman, and was able to pull her from the railing and hold her in a bear hug. He then switched gears, and worked to calm the woman, who was eventually taken for mental-health treatment.

“My training and my instincts just kicked in, and I just knew this is what had to be done,” Alvarez, a 2-year veteran of the department, told Noozhawk.

“Officer Alvarez’s action without hesitation and his compassion on this incident are the specific reasons that he is being nominated,” said Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow.

Bravery in the Face of Flames

Six Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies received Guerry Awards for their efforts during the Whittier Fire, which broke out July 8 near Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The honorees included Sr. Deputy Dan Nelson, Deputy Brice Bruening, Deputy Ray Gamboa, Deputy Shaelyn Green, Custody Deputy Luis Ruiz, Deputy Jeremy Rogers and Deputy Donna Wilson.

The deputies helped rescue some 400 people, many of them children, from Camp Whittier as flames roared toward the camp. They also helped evacuate the Lake Cachuma campground, and attempted to reach children and staff at the nearby Circle V Ranch, where campers also had to be rescued.

“The courage and selflessness displayed by the deputies who rescued and attempted to rescue so many people during the Whittier Fire brought great credit upon them and the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Bill Brown.

Nearly Washed Away

California Highway Patrol Officers William Clotworthy and Michael Fabila were on patrol in Montecito in the early morning hours on Jan. 9, on “high alert” for possible flooding and debris flows cause by a strong winter storm moving through the region.

As they headed up Hot Springs Road, their vehicle was swept up by a river of mud, boulders and debris roaring down the roadway.

“Honestly, there wasn’t a whole lot of time to think,” Clotworthy told Noozhawk. “It was basically just try to make it out of there.”

Somehow he was able to turn the vehicle around, and the pair eventually were able to escape the flow, race down to Coast Village Road, and warn people in the area of the rapidly approaching danger.

“Not only did both officers survive the mudslide,” CHP Capt. Cindy Pontes wrote in nominating the pair for the award, “but they stayed calm to radio ahead to shut down the U.S. 101. Because of their actions, countless lives were saved at the Montecito Inn, others along Olive Mill Road, and U.S. 101.”

Awards for Superior Performance

Those receiving awards for Superior Performance were:

» Senior Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens.

» Sheriff’s Communications Supervisor Shannon Hoogenbosch.

» Santa Barbara Police Officer Scott McBeth.

»Santa Maria Police Officer Amanda Ricker.

» Lompoc Police Detective Agustin “Chip” Arias.

» Probation Department Manager Spencer Cross.

» UCSB Asst. Police Chief Cathy Farley.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .