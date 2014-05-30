Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Thomas Guerry Awards Honor Extraordinary Service of Local Law Enforcement

This year's 18 recipients represent several departments and agencies around Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 30, 2014 | 9:00 p.m.

When Santa Barbara police Sgt. Andy Feller and Officer Carl Kamin responded to a report of a suicidal subject in January, they weren't sure what they'd find.

When asked how they felt walking into the situation, "apprehensive" was the word that came to mind.

They had received word from a concerned family member that a suicidal man had left a note saying goodbye, had been experiencing depression and had locked himself in a waterfront hotel in Santa Barbara.

To complicate the situation, the man in the room was a law enforcement officer from another state, and the family member said it was possible he was armed.

"The stressful part for me was knowing that he was law enforcement," Feller said. "He was a gun advocate and (the family member) felt that it wouldn't be unusual for him to travel with weapons, and that he was having a rough time with some depression. That's what made me nervous about sending officers to the door."

Kamin was able to get access to a room next door when a couple on vacation let them in, and from the balcony, Kamin could see the man lying on the floor of the other room.

Police forced entry into the hotel room, where they discovered the man had labored breathing and had ingested a large quantity of narcotics.

"The dynamic changed," Kamin said. "It went from being concerned about our safety to being concerned about someone being on the brink of death."

The pair's intervention that day earned them a H. Thomas Guerry Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement for Santa Barbara County, which are named after a Santa Barbara police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1970. 

Guerry award
Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez, right, presents H. Thomas Guerry Awards to Sgt. Andy Feller, left, and Officer Carl Kamin during Thursday's ceremony. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

This year's awards for extraordinary service were awarded to 18 people Thursday evening, and winners represented the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, the Sheriff's Department, the District Attorney's Office, and police departments of Lompoc, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and UC Santa Barbara.

Friends and family packed the board room at the County Administration Building to support the award winners.

Several speakers, including Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime president Bob Hart, said the sacrifice of local enforcement to protect the public was at the forefront of people's minds after the mass murder in Isla Vista.

As for Feller and Kamin, they found out later that the man survived, and he even thanked them on the phone for saving his life.

"Now he has another chance to get back on track," Feller said. 

Most times, patrol officers don't get a chance to follow up on calls.

"You don't really ever know what happened," he said, adding that it was special to hear the man was doing well.

The pair have been with the department for almost two decades, 17 years for Feller and 18 for Kamin, and both are first-time Guerry Award winners.

"I'm honored, especially considering what Detective Guerry did and what his family has gone through because of the incident," Feller said.

Award winners on Thursday were:

» Officer Christopher Terry of the California Highway Patrol

» Detective Dawn Arviso of the UCSB Police Department

» Officer Lucas Signorelli of the Lompoc Police Department

» Lt. Dan Cohen of the Santa Maria Police Department

» Senior Deputy Probation Officer Jeff McGarey of County Probation

» Detective Brian Larson of the Santa Barbara Police Department

» Sgt. Andy Feller of the Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Carl Kamin of the Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Beth Lazarus of the Santa Barbara Police Department

» Deputy John McCarthy of the Sheriff's Department

» Lt. Ugo "Butch" Arnoldi of the Sheriff's Department

» Senior Deputy Douglas Jones of the Sheriff's Department

» Deputy Charles Anderson of the Sheriff’s Department

» Deputy Desiree Thome of the Sheriff's Department

» Deputy Daniel Sandu of the Sheriff's Department

» Deputy Jarom Kemp of the Sheriff's Department

» Cadet Giuseppe Arnoldi of the Sheriff's Department

» Jennifer Glimp of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 