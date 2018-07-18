Wednesday, July 18 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Guests Evacuated During Fire at Landsby Hotel in Solvang

Blaze started in kitchen wall and extended to basement; no injuries reported

Fire engine outside Solvang building that caught fire. Click to view larger
Guests were temporarily evacuated at the Landsby Hotel in Solvang Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the kitchen of its restaurant (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 18, 2018 | 8:17 a.m.
Firefighters douse flames at the Landsby Hotel in Solvang on Wednesday. Click to view larger
Firefighters douse flames at the Landsby Hotel in Solvang on Wednesday. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Guests were temporarily evacuated at the Landsby Hotel in Solvang Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the kitchen of its restaurant, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A full structure-fire response was sent at about 5:20 a.m to the the blaze at the hotel at 1576 Mission Drive, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the kitchen area of the hotel’s restaurant, and flames in the wall that had extended to the basement, Zaniboni said.

The 50-room hotel was evacuated while crews controlled the fire, and guests were later allowed back into their rooms.

Firefighters remained on scene overhauling the damage and investigating.

The hotel was expected to remain open, but the kitchen will be closed until repairs are made, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported and the cause remained under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

