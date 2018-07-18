Guests Evacuated During Fire at Landsby Hotel in Solvang

Blaze started in kitchen wall and extended to basement; no injuries reported

Guests were temporarily evacuated at the Landsby Hotel in Solvang Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the kitchen of its restaurant, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A full structure-fire response was sent at about 5:20 a.m to the the blaze at the hotel at 1576 Mission Drive, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the kitchen area of the hotel’s restaurant, and flames in the wall that had extended to the basement, Zaniboni said.

The 50-room hotel was evacuated while crews controlled the fire, and guests were later allowed back into their rooms.

Firefighters remained on scene overhauling the damage and investigating.

The hotel was expected to remain open, but the kitchen will be closed until repairs are made, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported and the cause remained under investigation.

