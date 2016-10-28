Lots of Chances for Scary Good Halloween Fun in Santa Barbara County

Trick-or-treating, haunted houses, music, carnival games and more on tap throughout the region

It’s should be a killer weekend in Santa Barbara County, with several Halloween-themed celebrations stretching from Santa Barbara to Santa Maria.

Even though All Hallows’ Eve falls on a Monday, events are planned throughout the weekend.

Have no fear, your Halloween guide is here.

Saturday, Oct. 29

» The “Frightmare Forest” has returned to Allan Hancock College (800 S College Dr, Santa Maria, 93454) from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The haunted maze is a fundraiser for both the women’s and men’s basketball programs. The maze is located in the college Baseball and Softball Complex and adjacent vineyard off College Drive. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information visit: http://www.hancockcollege.edu/public_affairs/announcements/2016Oct4FrightmareForest.php.

» Explore one of the most terrifying haunted houses on the Central Coast. “Grimsley Haunt – House of Fears” will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center (4040 S. Hwy 101, exit Santa Maria Way). Live actors will haunt guests as they explore the home. Admission prices are $12 for adults and $5 children (ages 8 and younger). Children under 12 years old are required to have a parent or guardian present. For more information visit: http://www.elksrec.com/?p=2567.

» An abandoned high school on east Vandenberg Air Force Base will open its doors from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $7 for children 15 years old or younger. The event is not recommended for kids under 10 years old. The “3rd Annual Haunted Asylum” is presented by the Vandenberg Peacekeepers Association. The abandoned school is on Carob Street off of Mountain View Blvd. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/649410591907469/.

» Free Halloween-themed comics and mini-comics will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to customers who visit Metro Entertainment (6 West Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, 93101). For more information visit: http://www.halloweencomicfest.com/StoreEvents/1147/9.

» At 1 p.m., “Dia de Los Muertos 2016” at La Casa de La Raza (601 E. Montecito St. Santa Barbara, 93101) will offer music, vendors and workshops. Participants will have to opportunity to construct their own altar and contribute to the annual community altar. For a complete list of free activities call 805.259.7144 or visit: https://www.evensi.us/dia-de-los-muertos-2016-casa-de-la-raza/185107241.

» Ice in Paradise (6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta, 93117) is hosting a Halloween themed costume contest and free skate rentals from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The ice skating facility will have games and prizes. Call 805.879.1550 for more information or visit: http://santabarbaraca.com/events/halloween-ice-skating-fun/.

» Hundreds of zombies will take over the lawn of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens (1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, 93101) to perform Michael Jackson’s iconic dance “Thriller.” The dance party begins at 3 p.m. For more information visit: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/thriller-2016/.

» Kids under the age of 12 are welcome to trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m., in Old Town on H & I Streets as well as Centennial Park in Lompoc. The free event will include Halloween activities, entertainment and carnival games. The 4th annual "Old Town Lompoc Trick or Treat Event" is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau, Shop Lompoc Shop Small and the Lompoc Recreation Division. It will feature more than 30 Lompoc organizations, and participating businesses will have a pumpkin sign in their window. For more information visit:https://explorelompoc.com/event/old-town-lompoc-trick-or-treat-event/.

» A free event at the Carpinteria Library (5141 Carpinteria Ave. Carpinteria, CA 93013) will feature a parade lead by Aztec ceremonial dancers. Authentic Mexican dancers, Mariachis, floats and giant puppets will fill the streets at 4 p.m. The free “Dia De Los Muertos Carpinteria Festival 2016” will also include children activities. For more information visit, http://diadelosmuertoscarpinteria.com.

» The Solvang Parks and Recreation and city of Buellton Recreation are hosting the 23rd Annual “Halloween Haunted House” Saturday and Monday. The frights, food and fun will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Solvang Festival Theater (420 2nd Street). A kid-friendly haunted house will be available from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Entry fees are $9 for children (13 and under) and $11 for adults. For more information visit: http://www.solvangusa.com/events/23rd-annual-halloween-haunted-house-and-street-fair/.

» Candy will be given to costumed trick-or-treaters in Old Town Orcutt between 3 and 5 p.m. Face painting will also be available at Rooney's Irish Pub (241 Broadway St., Orcutt, 93455). For more information visit: https://www.evensi.us/trick-or-treat-orcutt-old-town-orcutt/188014821.

Sunday, Oct. 30

» Get into the holiday spirit with a family friendly event that will include free activities and crafts. Families are also invited to decorate their own candy treat bag. “Michaels’ Monster Bash” will begin at 10 a.m. at 187 N. Fairview Ave., in Goleta. For more information call 805.967.7119.

» The Bacara Resort & Spa is hosting its annual Halloween party “The Boocara Family Dance Party.” Food prepared by Bacara’s Pastry Chef Brooke Martin, one complimentary select drink for adults and dancing between 4 and 6 p.m. Children admission is free and $15 for adults. For more information visit, http://santabarbaraca.com/events/boocara-family-dance-party/.

Monday, Oct. 31

» Celebrate Halloween with tractor rides, face painting, bounce houses and trick-or-treating from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Calle Real Shopping Center. The “Annual Halloween Extravaganza” will take over the shopping center, located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview in Santa Barbara. Last year, about 1,200 children participated. For more information visit, http://santabarbara.macaronikid.com/article/1352572/celebrate-halloween-at-the-calle-real-shopping-center.

» On Halloween day, young children and their parents are invited to visit Hollister Avenue businesses with orange and black balloons to collect stickers and candy. Visit the gazebo at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave.) at 5 p.m. to redeem stickers for prizes.

» The “23rd Annual “Halloween Haunted House” in Solvang will feature a wine and beer garden lining Solvang’s Second Street in front of the Solvang Festival Theater (420 2nd St, Solvang). The event is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The street fair will also have food and games for all ages. For more information visit: http://www.solvangusa.com/events/23rd-annual-halloween-haunted-house-and-street-fair/.

» The members of Magic Lantern Films are hosting a spooktacular event with a film viewing of “Ghostbusters.” The night kicks off with the original 1984 “Ghostbusters” at 7 p.m., followed by a screening of the 2016 “Ghostbusters” re-make at 10 p.m. Film Producer Joe Medjuck, who worked on the “Ghostbusters” projects, is hosting a post-screening discussion. $4 tickets are sold at the door. The event is located at Embarcadero Hall (935 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista, 93117). For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/1010982079028633/.

» In addition to the upcoming events, students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District will not have school Monday. A professional training day for teaching staff will take place on Halloween day.

» Goleta Union School District, Carpinteria Unified School District and Santa Maria-Bonita School District are scheduled to have classes Monday.

With the festivities approaching, the Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara County Fire Department urge everyone to make safety a top priority this Halloween.

Officials released a list of precautions when trick or treating around town or in neighborhoods.

Tips for Kids:

» Trick-or-treat with a group of friends.

» Hold a flashlight or glow sticks while trick-or-treating.

» Walk on the sidewalk and walkways; do not cut across yards.

» Use crosswalks and look both ways before crossing the street.

» Be careful crossing driveways.

» Do not look at electronic devices while walking in the street.

» Only accept treats at the front door; do not enter homes.

» Be cautious of strangers and animals.

» Be cautious around jack-o-lanterns, candles, or other sources of flame.

» Only eat treats after they have been inspected by an adult.

» Teens, do not share plans on social media and do not meet anyone who approaches you online.

Tips for Parents:

» Accompany young children.

» Have older children carry a cell phone for quick communication.

» Plan a trick-or-treat route.

» Apply reflective material to your child’s costume.

» Ensure that costumes and shoes fit to avoid trips and falls.

» Inspect all candy before it is eaten; be cautious of homemade treats.

» Make sure teens do not have access to alcohol, eggs, fireworks, and other instruments of mischief.

Tips for Pet Owners:

» Exercise your pet during the day so they are tired during the evening.

» Keep pets indoors in an area away from the front door.

» Use the TV or radio to mask the sounds of people at the front door.

» Cover the doorbell so visitors won’t use it, wait for visitors at the door so they don’t knock.

» Give your pet a safe chew toy or treats.

» Consider giving them a calming remedy.

» Keep candy and glow sticks out of reach.

» Make sure pet costumes do not restrict breathing, present choking hazards or annoy your animal.

