Guild Mortgage All-In for CASA Teens

Employees raise funds to donate 30 backpacks for kids in foster care

Guild Mortgage employees Mercedes Ruiz, left, Justina Gutierrez, Myra Oclaray and Justine Tell at taco fundraiser for CASA.
Guild Mortgage employees Mercedes Ruiz, left, Justina Gutierrez, Myra Oclaray and Justine Tell at taco fundraiser for CASA. (Guild Mortgage)
By Kira Farrell for CASA | September 28, 2017 | 9:03 a.m.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County will be receiving some much-needed backpacks and supplies on Friday for teens affected by abuse and/or neglect.

The backpacks are being donated by Guild Mortgage as part of its All-In Guild Giving Campaign. Employees set a goal to fundraise for 30 backpacks for teens.

“It’s so amazing when our community comes together to support our kids,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director at CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Guild Mortgage’s 33 employees have been fundraising to afford these backpacks for the past month, selling tacos and coffee, and going door to door asking for donations.

Branch manager Cyndi Nunez and her staff spent about 20 hours to make this all possible. “I’m so proud that my staff was able to come together and give the kids these items,” she said.

Crystal Moreno, CASA’s recruiting and outreach director, encouraged Guild Mortgage to focus efforts on teenagers affected by abuse and/or neglect because they’re the ones who are often overlooked.

The backpacks will be filled with necessary items to make sure teens in foster care have their basic needs met. CASA volunteers will ensure the backpacks are given to teens in greatest need. ​

— Kira Farrell for CASA.

 
