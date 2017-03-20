Guillerma Orosco Cornejo of Santa Barbara, 1925-2017

Posted on March 20, 2017 | 9:04 a.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Guillerma Orosco Cornejo, 91, of Santa Barbara passed away on March 9, 2017, at her longtime residence surrounded by her loving family.

Guillerma was born on June 25, 1925, in Manor, Texas, to Yldefonso Orosco and Francisca Sanchez Orosco. She and her eight siblings grew up and worked the farm that they called home for many years before moving to Saginaw, Mich., and eventually making their way to Goleta, Calif., in the 1940s.

In Goleta is where she met the man whom she would spend more than 60 years of her life with. Jose G. and Guillerma Cornejo worked hard to provide for their growing family. Soon after marrying, they bought a home on the Westside, where many memories and traditions flourished. The family outgrew their first home and in the late 1960s moved to the Eastside, where they lived for almost 50 years.

Guillerma had many interests and hobbies. She loved talking about her life on the farm, sharing numerous stories of the harvesting seasons, reminiscing about her beloved Texas, holidays with the family as a young girl, and her parents and neighbors playing music on special occasions.

Music was an integral part of her life. She loved music, and her style of music ranged from TexMex to modern pop to mariachi and banda. Her all-time favorite group was Los Tigres del Norte, and she could be seen clapping, tapping her feet and smiling the way she did whenever one of their songs was played. Other interests were crocheting, sewing, camping at Cachuma Lake, family vacations and tending to her beloved garden. Her green thumb was evident as you walked through her garden. She would always say, "If it has a root, it can and will grow.” It was her love and the special care she put into her garden that helped her plants and flowers blossom as they did.

Guillerma could always be seen throughout the neighborhood taking her daily walks, stopping and chatting with neighbors along her “route.” Always wearing her hat and sunglasses she was recognizable, a comforting sight to those of us who knew her. Her faith in God and her Catholic religious values provided a solid foundation for a blessed life. She will be dearly missed, but her strong spirit will live on forever in our hearts.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jose G. Cornejo; her parents; her brothers, Carlos Reyes, Paulino, Raymond and Jesus Orosco; her sisters, Marcela Munoz, Josefina Llamas, Dominga Llamas and Simona Manriquez; and grandson Oscar Castellanos. Survivors include her sons, Adolph Cornejo (and Jennifer Cornejo), John Cornejo and Steven Cornejo; her daughters, Stella Castellanos, Delfina Akers and Barbara Muniz; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to thank the Friendship Center of Montecito, Coast Caregiver Resource Center, LivHome Inc., Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara and the many volunteers who helped bring joy to Guillerma’s final days.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, the Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara.

On Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m., a Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara. Interment will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive in Montecito.

Arrangements are by Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.