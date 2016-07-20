Guitar Legend Jeff Beck to Play at Chumash Casino Resort

Jeff Beck, one of the most talented and lauded guitarists in the music industry, brings his U.S. tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom in support of his latest album, Loud Hailer, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Tickets for the show are $55, $75 and $95.

Over the course of Beck’s illustrious 50-year career, the trailblazing guitarist has earned many accolades. He’s a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, first as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992 and again as a solo artist in 2009.

Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” and he has earned a total of eight Grammy Awards.

In addition, Beck has been a guest performer at scores of sessions with everyone from Stevie Wonder and Buddy Guy to Tina Turner and Mick Jagger.

Beck burst onto the music scene in 1966 after joining The Yardbirds. Although his stint with the band lasted only 18 months, Beck played on almost all of the group’s hits.

At the height of The Yardbirds’ popularity in 1967, Beck left the group and embarked upon an unpredictable journey of musical discovery that has lasted nearly four-decades as an epic recording artist.

During that time, Beck has left his distinctive mark on hard rock, jazz fusion and modern music history.

On July 15, 2016, Beck released Loud Hailer, his first studio album in six years. The record contains 11 tracks that span funk, electronic music, soul and blues.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-older venue.

Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist representing the Chumash Casino Resort.