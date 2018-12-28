Guitarist Bill Frisell Lights Up Stage in Jazz at Lobero

Jazz at the Lobero brings guitarist Bill Frisell back to the Lobero for his newest creative project When You Wish Upon a Star, 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Hailed by the Wall Street Journal as “the most innovative and influential guitarist of the past 25 years,” Frisell has seen collaborations with the likes of Elvis Costello, Bono, Paul Simon, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic over his 35-year career.

His GRAMMYÒ-nominated album When You Wish Upon a Star features his arrangements and interpretations of music for film and television.

The album is more than an homage to a set of iconic scores; Frisell draws upon the passion of the music heard on screen and how it shapes and informs our emotional relationships to what we see.

Frisell will be joined by bassist Thomas Morgan, drummer Rudy Royston, and singer Petra Haden in reimagining gems like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” as well as music from TV favorites, including The Roy Rogers Show and Bonanza.

Tickets for Bill Frisell, When You Wish Upon a Star are on sale at Lobero.org. Section A tickets are $52, section B $42, and a limited number of VIP tickets are on offer for $105. Prices include facility fees. VIP tickets include premier seating and entry into pre-performance reception.

Jazz at the Lobero series subscribers enjoy perks including priority seating, savings on single ticket prices, and advance notice for all upcoming Jazz at the Lobero shows. Learn more by calling the Lobero Box Office, 805-963-0761.

Brubeck Circle Members enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Jazz at the Lobero shows, including those offered outside the series. This core group of donors also supports efforts to create the jazz audiences and fans of tomorrow through educational outreach programs.

Learn more about the Lobero Brubeck Circle at Lobero.org/Jazz and become a member by designating a gift of $100 or more to jazz at Lobero.org/Donate.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.