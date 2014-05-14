Guitarist Stephen Stills Bringing Solo Tour to Granada Theatre

Rock-and-roll is here to stay with one of rock’s greatest guitarists, Stephen Stills, heading to the stage to perform live at the Granada Theatre.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, May 24, this two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will headline a solo tour in the western United States during a break in Crosby, Stills & Nash’s 2014 tour. The show will feature two sets: one solo acoustic and one full electric band set of career-spanning favorites, including several new songs.

Stills will be accompanied by longtime CSN band mates Kevin McCormick (bass) and Todd Caldwell (organ), with a new addition on drums, Mario Calire.

Stills is the only artist ever to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times in one night — in 1997 for Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills & Nash. In 2011, Stills performed high-profile dates with both iconic acts, in addition to touring on his own.

One of rock music’s most enduring figures, Stills is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Music Icon (with CSN), and has a career now spanning six decades, multiple solo works and four hugely influential groups — Manassas and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSN&Y), in addition to Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

As renowned for his instrumental virtuosity as for writing era-defining anthems, including “For What It’s Worth” and “Love the One You’re With,” Stills is ranked No. 28 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, calling his acoustic picking on “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” a “paragon of unplugged beauty.” Three of Stills’ albums are among Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time: Buffalo Spring, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Déjà Vu. In 2013, Stills released Carry On, a four-CD anthology capturing the remarkable scope of his career using 83 tracks (25 unreleased) to retrace the musical paths he’s explored. Most recently, Stills toured with The Rides, his blues-rock trio with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg, behind their debut album Can’t Get Enough.

As hosts of the second “Light Up The Blues” Concert in downtown Los Angeles, Stills and his wife, Kristen, recently helped raise more than $320,000 to benefit Autism Speaks’ research and advocacy efforts for families and individuals impacted by the disorder. Light Up the Blues, a documentary-style film recorded at last year’s concert, is ranked No. 2 on iTunes’ Concert Films chart.

The artist’s performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored in part by Montecito Bank & Trust and Lexus. Tickets range in price from $33 to $78, and are available for this iconic rock performance through the Granada Theatre’s box office. Click here to purchase online, or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.