Guitarist Villegas is Symphony’s First Artist in Residence

Classical guitar virtuoso Pablo Sáinz Villegas will headline a pair of concerts at the Granada Theatre and take part in multiple community outreach events as the Santa Barbara Symphony’s inaugural artist-in-residence during the 2017-18 season.

Villegas, who captivated local audiences to conclude the Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2015-16 season, will rejoin the orchestra for Joaquín Rodrigo’s "Concierto de Aranjuez" and Isaac Albéniz’s "Souvenirs of Spain" Nov. 18-19 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

He also will perform a solo concert Nov. 16 at the Royal Presidio of Santa Barbara, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., and present educational programs for local children at The Granada Jan. 18-19.

“This is a very exciting development for the Santa Barbara Symphony and the wider community,” said Kevin A. Marvin, symphony executive director.

“Pablo made quite an impression onstage and off during his last visit, and we expect him to have a significantly greater impact in his capacity as our first-ever artist-in-residence. We are very pleased to welcome him back,” Marvin said.

Proceeds from Villegas’ Nov. 16 performance will benefit the Santa Barbara Symphony. Tickets cost $100 and include a pre-concert reception. For tickets and more information, call 898-0107.

A native of La Rioja, Spain, Villegas established his international reputation by winning the gold medal at the inaugural Christopher Parkening International Guitar Competition in 2006.

Hailed by The New York Times for his “virtuosic playing characterized by irresistible exuberance,” Villegas has appeared with orchestras in more than 30 countries, and has performed numerous world premieres, including "Rounds" by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams.

Villegas is the founder of The Music Without Borders Legacy, a nonprofit organization devoted to leveraging the inspirational power of music for the benefit of youth.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 season opens Oct. 14. Season program information is available at www.thesymphony.org/performances/season_2017-18.

To order subscriptions, visit www.thesymphony.org/tickets/subscriptions or call 898-9386. Single tickets for the 2017-18 season go on sale Sept. 15.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.