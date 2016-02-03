Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Gulvin, SBCC Off to Great Start

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 3, 2016 | 8:29 p.m.

Middle blocker Robert Gulvin had a spectacular match on Wednesday night with 12 kills and an .857 hitting percentage as SBCC knocked off Cal Lutheran 3-1 in its men’s volleyball opener at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14.

Cal Lutheran, a four-year school in Thousand Oaks. is playing its first year of NCAA Div. 3 men’s volleyball. The Kingsmen are 0-9 on the year and the Vaqueros were their first two-year Community College opponent.

Gulvin pounded 12 kills in 14 attempts with no errors. The 6-foot-5 sophomore had three kills in the early part of the fourth set and an ace by setter Kyle Smiley gave the Vaqueros an 8-4 advantage. They stretched it to 20-11 with an 8-2 run, capped by a kill from the 10-foot line by Haward Gomes.

 “I was pretty raw last year and I didn’t have much experience in volleyball,” said Gulvin, a former Dos Pueblos High star who played two years of football for the Vaqueros. “I got a lot more reps this year and I’ve put in a lot of hours of practice. Our passing was really good today and that leads to great hitting opportunities.”

Gulvin had a handful of kills that were too hot to handle and drew oohs and aahs from the crowd.

 “Those feel great and it’s fun when all my teammates get excited for me,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve beaten a four-year school since coach has been here.”

Gomes, Jackson Wopat and Taylor McCluskey had eight kills each. Jarrod Jordan had five blocks and Wopat added four. Smiley handed out 33 assists with nine digs, five kills in six attempts (.833) and three blocks.

 “We were pretty terrible in the first set,” said third-year head coach Matt Jones. “I thought we had a lot of nerves. Only one or two guys looked comfortable on the court. I guess that’s to be expected because we have a lot of new faces and new starters.

 “I reminded them that this is their home court, this is where they every day and this is where they should be the most comfortable. We got more and more as the match went on and the scores reflected that.”
 Hunter Horn, another ex-football player, led the Kingsmen with 14 kills and Robert Rutecki had 10. Keaton Arutian, who set for the Vaqueros last year, had 39 assists.

