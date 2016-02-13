Gulvin Wins Her First College Game; Gauchos Take Two at Arizona Tourney

Softball

TUCSON, Ariz. – UCSB (2-2) swept its competition on the second day of the Arizona Hillenbrand Invitational with a 10-1 win over Southern Utah and a 6-3 victory against North Texas.

The Gauchos offense continued to click after scoring 25 runs on Friday, as they mercy-ruled the Thunderbirds in five innings and managed a comeback effort in their contest with the Mean Green.

While the team picked up a combined 22 hits in both games, each Gaucho batter recorded at least two hits. Kristen Clark led the way with four hits – going 4-8 overall – while Jacqueline Hinojosa and Melanie Menor had three hits apiece.

Former Dos Pueblos star Veronika Gulvin (1-2) had an outstanding day in circle. First, the freshman came up with her first collegiate victory in a complete game effort against Southern Utah. Gulvin struck out six Thunderbirds and allowed only one earned run in a complete game effort. She latter closed out UCSB's win over North Texas by retiring four of the five batters she faced.