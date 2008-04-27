Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Gump’s Ninth-Inning Slam Lifts UCSB Past Cal Poly

Gauchos score five in ninth to overcome 3-0 deficit, improve to 8-4 in Big West.

By Bill Mahoney | April 27, 2008 | 8:34 p.m.

Junior right fielder Brian Gump capped a five-run ninth-inning rally with a grand slam to straightaway center field, lifting UCSB to a 5-3 victory over Cal Poly on Sunday. The Big West Conference baseball showdown was played before 1,324 in Baggett Stadium on the San Luis Obispo campus.

Sophomore right-hander D.J. Mauldin replaced Mustangs starter Steven Fischback to start the ninth inning and struck out Mike Zuanich, the Big West’s home run leader with 12. But Shane Carlson singled, stole second and scored on a single up the middle by John DeAlba. Patrick Rose singled and, after pinch-hitter Chris McMurray struck out for the second out of the inning, Steve Cook walked to load the bases. Both DeAlba and Cook are junior transfers from SBCC.

Gump hit Mauldin’s first pitch over the 405-foot sign in center field for his fourth home run of the season.

Michael Martin, who relieved Gauchos starter Chuck Huggins in the eighth inning, retired Cal Poly in order in the bottom of the ninth for the victory.

With the win, UCSB beat Cal Poly in a three-game conference series for the first time in five years, two games to one, and improved to 29-13 for the season and 8-4 in Big West games. The Mustangs fell to 18-22 and 6-9.

Martin (4-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and no walks. He was summoned from the bullpen after Cal Poly loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth, but retired Brent Morel on a force play at the plate and induced Luke Yoder to hit into an inning-ending double play.

The loss went to Mauldin (4-5). Fischback tossed eight scoreless innings for the Mustangs, allowing just four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Cal Poly had built its 3-0 lead with a run in the second inning and two more in the fourth.

Morel reached base on an error in the second frame and eventually scored on Wes Dorrell’s grounder to shortstop.

Morel also led off the fourth inning for Cal Poly and homered down the left-field line, his sixth of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. Cal Poly added another run in the inning as Dorrell doubled to left-center and Pat Pezet singled to right for the RBI.

Cal Poly’s six hits were spread out among six different batters. Gump finished with three hits, including a double and grand slam, as the Gauchos outhit the Mustangs, 8-6.

The Mustangs won the first game of the series Friday, 3-2, and UCSB won Saturday’s contest, 8-4.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 