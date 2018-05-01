Santa Barbara Police Department, Coalition Against Gun Violence to Host Buy-Back Event

Weapons can be turned in on May 12 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds

A Santa Barbara County organization and law enforcement are hoping to rid the region of unwanted and unused guns.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence and the Santa Barbara Police Department are hosting a gun buy-back event from 8 a.m. to noon on May 12 at the Gate C Entrance of the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Residents can bring their unused or unwanted guns, which will then be transported and taken to a site in Long Beach for destruction, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

People can hand over their guns anonymously, Harwood said.

Participants will be rewarded with $100 Smart & Final Supermarket gift cards — while supplies last — for turning in functioning handguns, shotguns, and rifles.

There’s a maximum of three gift cards.

People turning in functioning California classified assault weapons will receive a $200 Smart & Final gift card, while supplies last.

Free gun locks also will be given away at the event, while supplies last.

The buy-back is not the first one to be held in Santa Barbara. Coalition chairwoman Toni Wellen said this year marks the fourth gathering.

“The event is about safety, education and removing weapons from the family that understand a weapon can be potentially dangerous,” Wellen said on Tuesday during a press conference at City Hall in Santa Barbara. “A gun in a home is 22 times more likely to be used against that family in a homicide, suicide or accidental shooting.”

Police will oversee the four-hour event.

The guns must be unloaded and in the trunks of vehicles.

“After the buy-back event, we check every weapon recovered to see if it has been reported stolen,” Harwood said. “If it has been previously stolen, we make every effort to return it to its owner. With over 400 weapons recovered from the buy-back effort, we have yet to come across one that has been stolen.”

Ammunition for handguns, shotguns and rifles also will be collected at the event, but gift cards will not be provided in exchange for those items.

Under no circumstances should explosives or military ordnance such as hand grenades or artillery shells be brought to the event, Harwood said.

“If you do have that, please call 9-1-1, and we have trained personnel that can deal with those,” Harwood said.

