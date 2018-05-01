Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:13 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Department, Coalition Against Gun Violence to Host Buy-Back Event

Weapons can be turned in on May 12 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds

People standing on the Santa Barbara City Hall steps. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police officers, city officials and members of the Coalition Against Gun Violence gather at City Hall Tuesday to announce a gun buy-back event to be held on May 12 at Earl Warren Showgrounds. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 1, 2018 | 10:05 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County organization and law enforcement are hoping to rid the region of unwanted and unused guns.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence and the Santa Barbara Police Department are hosting a gun buy-back event from 8 a.m. to noon on May 12 at the Gate C Entrance of the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Residents can bring their unused or unwanted guns, which will then be transported and taken to a site in Long Beach for destruction, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

People can hand over their guns anonymously, Harwood said.

Participants will be rewarded with $100 Smart & Final Supermarket gift cards — while supplies last — for turning in functioning handguns, shotguns, and rifles.

There’s a maximum of three gift cards.

People turning in functioning California classified assault weapons will receive a $200 Smart & Final gift card, while supplies last.

Free gun locks also will be given away at the event, while supplies last. 

The buy-back is not the first one to be held in Santa Barbara. Coalition chairwoman Toni Wellen said this year marks the fourth gathering. 

“The event is about safety, education and removing weapons from the family that understand a weapon can be potentially dangerous,” Wellen said on Tuesday during a press conference at City Hall in Santa Barbara. “A gun in a home is 22 times more likely to be used against that family in a homicide, suicide or accidental shooting.”

Police will oversee the four-hour event. 

The guns must be unloaded and in the trunks of vehicles.

“After the buy-back event, we check every weapon recovered to see if it has been reported stolen,” Harwood said. “If it has been previously stolen, we make every effort to return it to its owner. With over 400 weapons recovered from the buy-back effort, we have yet to come across one that has been stolen.”

Ammunition for handguns, shotguns and rifles also will be collected at the event, but gift cards will not be provided in exchange for those items.  

Under no circumstances should explosives or military ordnance such as hand grenades or artillery shells be brought to the event, Harwood said.

“If you do have that, please call 9-1-1, and we have trained personnel that can deal with those,” Harwood said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 