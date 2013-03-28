Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:55 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

No Suspect Found in Santa Barbara Gun Store Burglary

SWAT team makes entry to business after several hours; streets reopened after being closed for hours

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | March 28, 2013

Crime-scene investigators look for evidence Thursday at Far West Gun & Supply in Santa Barbara, where a break-in Thursday brought out the SWAT team, and led to the closure of roads in the area. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
Santa Barbara police blocked off the intersection of State and Mission streets for almost six hours Thursday after a burglar alarm was set off at the Far West Gun & Supply store, but no suspects were found inside.
 
Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to Far West Gun & Supply, 2009 State St., and determined that someone might be in the store, said Sgt. Riley Harwood. They and set up a perimeter while waiting for back-up units to arrive.

SWAT personnel, crisis negotiators and a special team from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department were called in to search the building and surrounding businesses for suspects.

They also deployed the department’s Bearcat armored unit.

Nearby residents were told to stay inside their homes instead of being evacuated.

“There was definitely, at the very least, an attempt to break in,” Harwood said. “They breached the roof.”

The audible alarm went off again as the SWAT members went in through the front door, and the alarm system also released a large amount of smoke that billowed out of the doors.

Officers also went into the attics and crawl spaces through the roof to look for suspects.

After all the buildings were searched and cleared, the barricades were lifted and forensic teams started their burglary investigation.

Nothing was taken, but “entry was made into the common attic crawlspace of the building and to at least some degree, through the interior ceiling of the gun store,” Harwood said Friday.

Noozhawk’s Giana Magnoli reported from the scene.

Noozhawk's Giana Magnoli reported from the scene.

The Santa Barbara Police Department's Bearcat armored unit keeps a watchful eye outside Far West Gun & Supply Thursday while officers investigate a possible burglary. Streets in the area of State and Mission streets were shut down. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
