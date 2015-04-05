Gunfire During Lompoc Road-Rage Incident Leads to Santa Maria Man’s Arrest

A road-rage incident that included multiple gunshots led to the arrest of a Santa Maria man Saturday night, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers were called out shortly after 10 p.m. to the area of East College Avenue and North G Street, Cpl. Vincent Magallon said.

“The two involved vehicles had already left the area, but evidence of a shooting was found in the street,”​ he said. “One vehicle was located and had multiple bullet holes.”

Based on witness descriptions, the other vehicle was located at its owner’s residence, and Eric Gordon Munro, 21, was arrested, Magallon said.

He said Munro was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

